Nomad eSIM Launches First Christmas Value Bundle With Up to One Year of Travel Data Flexibility

CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomad eSIM , a leading global eSIM provider, today announced the launch of its first-ever Christmas Value Bundle , a limited-time data offering that allows travellers to purchase mobile data in bulk and retain full validity for 12 months. Available from 1–31 December, the bundles deliver up to 50% cost savings across 58 global destinations, significantly enhancing long-term planning for international connectivity.The launch shifts the eSIM from a last-minute purchase to something travellers can plan around. Traditional expiry windows encouraged reactive buying. Twelve months of validity turns each pack into a tool that supports travel over the entire year, whether someone flies once or often.Traditionally, eSIM purchases have been made at the last minute, constrained by shorter activation and expiry windows. Nomad’s new extended-validity model shifts eSIMs from a reactive purchase to a planned travel utility, enabling consumers to secure data well in advance of their trips.Nomad said the Value Bundle was created to give travellers more control over how they prepare for upcoming trips. “People want simple ways to stay connected. The Value Bundle lets them secure data in advance, save money, and use it whenever their plans take shape. It adds certainty to the entire travelcycle.”“Travellers want connection options that are predictable, flexible, and cost-efficient,” said Louis Sim, Head of Global Marketing at Nomad eSIM. “The Christmas Value Bundle lets users buy data in advance, lock in meaningful savings, and activate it whenever their travel plans fall into place. It adds certainty and control to the way people prepare for their trips.”Each Value Bundle allows customers to buy larger bundles such as 50GB, 80GB, 100GB, or 200GB for a chosen destination. They can then break those bundles into smaller eSIMs of 5GB, 10GB, 20GB, or 50GB. Every pack arrives as an individual eSIM, which makes sharing straightforward for families, friends, and groups traveling together.Nomad explained that this structure aligns with how people travel today. Some fly for work several times a year. Others split their time between countries or make repeat visits to family abroad. Many travel in groups. A stockpile of eSIMs with long validity supports all of those patterns.The Value Bundle offers several clear advantages:• Up to 50 percent savings compared to buying eSIMs individually• Strong fit for frequent travellers, business flyers, and students• Easy sharing for groups• Reliable planning with year-long activation windows• Instant delivery through the Nomad app or by emailExample: A 50GB APAC Value Bundlet costs 75 dollars. Buying the same allocation as single eSIMs would total 148 dollars. The Value Bundle cuts the cost by nearly half.Travellers can choose from ten destination sets that span 58 countries, including Europe, the United States, China, Japan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and a 21-country APAC region.Nomad positions the initiative as part of its broader mission to make international connectivity more accessible and easier to manage.“We want people to stay connected on their terms,” Louis added. “The Value BundleSet reflects our long-term strategy of simplifying global data access and giving travellers more autonomy over how they organise their trips, without the stress.”The Christmas Value Bundle is available exclusively on the Nomad website and app from the 1st to the 31st of December.About Nomad eSIMNomad eSIM is a global eSIM provider offering affordable mobile data across more than 200 destinations. Built for modern travellers, digital nomads, and international professionals, Nomad removes the friction of physical SIM cards and eliminates the cost of traditional roaming. The platform delivers fast, reliable data for people who want to stay connected wherever they go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.