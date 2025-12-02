Message Queue As A Service Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Message Queue As A Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Message Queue As A Service Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for message queue as a service has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include the rising adoption of cloud computing, the increase in enterprise digital transformation efforts, the growing requirement for real-time data processing, the proliferation of microservices-based architecture deployment, and an increased dependency on distributed systems.

The market of message queue as a service is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a size of $3.14 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The expected development in the market can be linked with the escalating demand for scalable messaging structure, enhanced IoT and device connectivity integrations, growing requirement for fault tolerance and high availability, expanding multi and hybrid cloud deployments, and increased usage of event-driven frameworks. Notable trends for the forecast period include progress in serverless messaging technologies, the creation of AI-powered message monitoring instruments, advancements in low-latency messaging protocols, increasing investment in secure message transmission R&D and the development of managed event streaming platforms.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Message Queue As A Service Market?

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Message Queue As A Service Market?

Major players in the Message Queue As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon Web Services

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• SAP SE

• Software AG

• Confluent Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Message Queue As A Service Industry?

Leading businesses in the messaging queue as a service market are placing a strong focus on the creation of technologically innovative discoveries, such as intelligent message queues for hyper-automation. These advancements aim to improve business resilience, increase integration efficiency and facilitate real-time, inter-system communication. Intelligent message queueing, essentially a cloud-based system, offers reliable, asynchronous data transfer between applications and thereby enhances performance and fault tolerance. As an example, Jitterbit, a software firm in the US, launched its Message Queue Service in March 2023. This service, a multi-tenant intelligent messaging solution, ensures secure and dependable data exchange between systems. It offers guaranteed message delivery, facilitating continuous communication across an array of applications and platforms. It plays a crucial part in facilitating business automation and integration, managing data flow effectively even during periods of system downtime. This breakthrough improves operational continuity, scalability and efficiency in today's digital ecosystems.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Message Queue As A Service Market Segments

The message queue as a service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services.

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud.

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Message Queue Platforms, Cloud Integration Tools, Middleware Solutions, Monitoring And Management Tools, Application Programming Interfaces.

2) By Services: Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services.

Which Regions Are Dominating The Message Queue As A Service Market Landscape?

In the Message Queue As A Service Global Market Report 2025, North America is highlighted as the leading region for the particular year. The region predicted to experience the most rapid expansion is Asia-Pacific. This report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

