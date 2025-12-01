Mondo Miami Announces Formal Launch Timed to Miami Art Week, Showcasing a More Refined, Insider Side of the City

Mondo Miami — Curated luxury experiences, insider access, and bespoke travel throughout Miami.

Mondo Miami launches, offering refined insider access to art, culture, yachts, luxury hotels, and curated experiences across Miami and South Florida.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Miami prepares to welcome the world for Miami Art Week and Art Basel, Mondo Miami formally announces its launch as South Florida’s premier luxury destination management company. After quietly serving select travelers and partners in recent months, the brand now steps forward during the city’s most culturally significant week—offering an elevated, insider-driven way to experience Miami beyond the expected gloss and flash.Positioned at the intersection of luxury travel, culture, design, and lifestyle, Mondo Miami reveals a more refined, intimate side of the destination. Through deep local relationships and an eye for high design and authenticity, the brand curates bespoke experiences that showcase the Miami insiders cherish—the one rooted in culture, creativity, and connection.A New Standard for Curated Miami Luxury:“Miami Art Week represents the best of the city's creativity and global influence,” said co-founder Jeffrey Sirota. “It’s the perfect moment to share our vision of a Miami that is elegant, thoughtful, and deeply connected. Mondo Miami was created to give guests access to a version of the city that most visitors never experience.”Co-founder Armando Zavala adds, “After more than a decade photographing and engaging with Miami’s creative class, I’ve seen how much richness lies beyond the spotlight. Mondo Miami is about celebrating that authentic, design-forward side of the city and bringing people into those spaces with intention.”Meet the Founders:Jeffrey SirotaJeffrey relocated to Miami from New York City five years ago, bringing more than 20 years of leadership in luxury hospitality sales, marketing, and global travel consulting working for brands including Small Luxury Hotels of the World and several Virtuoso travel agencies. Known for his creative approach and international network, he has shaped luxury experiences for brands worldwide. His global perspective complements Mondo Miami’s local depth.Armando ZavalaA Miami resident for over 13 years, Armando built his career as a luxury lifestyle photographer, capturing the city’s elegance and artistic edge. His work brought him into Miami’s most private creative circles, galleries, and exclusive venues. His transition into high-end real estate deepened his understanding of Miami’s architectural sophistication and luxury residential landscape.Together, Armando and Jeffrey combine creative vision with commercial expertise to present a version of Miami that is polished, personal, and culturally rich.Signature Mondo Miami Services:Art Immersion & Cultural Access — Private gallery visits, artist studio sessions, curator-led conversations, collector-level access, and bespoke cultural itineraries revealing Miami’s creative depth.Luxury Hotels & Residences — Preferred access and VIP amenities at Miami’s top luxury hotels, residential-style accommodations, and fully serviced short-term rentals. As a Florida-licensed Realtor, Mondo Miami can also personally assist with home sales and purchases for guests exploring extended stays or relocations.Private Yachts & Waterfront Escapes — Sunset sails, day charters, and multi-day voyages with private chefs, curated water toys, and custom itineraries to Miami’s coastline, the Keys, and the Bahamas. Mondo Miami also provides access to vetted yacht brokers for clients interested in yacht sales or long-term acquisitions.Culinary & Nightlife Access — Preferred seating, chef’s tables, and discreet VIP entry at Miami’s top restaurants, lounges, and design-forward nightlife venues.Design, Architecture & Neighborhood Immersions — Tailored explorations of Wynwood, the Design District, Coconut Grove, the MiMo District, Biscayne Corridor, and other enclaves—highlighting Miami’s artistic and architectural sophistication.Personal Shopping & Style Services — Exclusive access to top Miami boutiques, luxury brand flagships, local designer studios, and private showrooms. Mondo Miami arranges personalized shopping—both in-store and in-suite/in-home—with curated selections tailored to each guest.Luxury Transportation Services —Black car chauffeured vehicles, classic and exotic car rentals, private jet arrangements including seaplane day trips to the Keys and nearby islands, along with airport VIP meet and greet services.A More Refined Lens on Miami:Timed intentionally with Miami Art Week, Mondo Miami presents a new interpretation of the city—less spectacle, more substance; less flash, more artistry. Through deep partnerships and bespoke curation, the brand offers travelers, collectors, advisors, and tastemakers access to a side of Miami often hidden from view.

