ScendQR Officially Launches, Delivering the Future of Secure, Data-Rich Engagement Across the Physical World

"Enterprises need a system that delivers secure, trusted interactions in any environment. ScendQR does exactly that.”

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScendQR today announces its official launch, introducing a new generation of secure, data-rich engagement designed for real-world environments where reliability, trust, and offline capability are essential.

Built on a dual-layer QR architecture that pairs traditional black-and-white encoding with an advanced color channel, ScendQR enables organizations to deliver highly secure, intelligent, multidimensional experiences that remain functional even in low or zero connectivity conditions.

ScendQR is now available in fully working demonstrations on both iOS and Android, marking a major milestone in the company’s rapid progression from concept to functional product.

“The physical world needs engagement infrastructure that works everywhere,” said Alfredo Narez, President of ScendQR. “Connectivity fails. Networks drop. Users won’t download apps. Enterprises need a system that delivers secure, trusted interactions in any environment. ScendQR does exactly that.”

ScendQR supports high value use cases across multiple industries, including:

Public Safety and Emergency Response

Offline first authentication and information delivery

Supply Chain and Logistics

Trusted tracking without network dependency

Retail, CPG and Brand Protection

Authenticity verification and dynamic multipath consumer experiences

Smart Cities and Civic Services

Inclusive engagement across diverse communities and device types

Events, Ticketing and Venues

Dynamic, fraud resistant access and information delivery

“ScendQR represents an important step forward in translating advanced material science into practical, everyday solutions,” said Randy Satterlee, CEO of Magnetic Spectrum. “We are proud to support this launch and excited about the opportunities it opens across industries..”

By bridging scientific innovation with market-ready execution, ScendQR provides organizations with a scalable, secure engagement layer that brings physical environments into the digital era without requiring ideal conditions, costly infrastructure, or perfect connectivity.

“Our mission is simple,” added Narez. “Build technology that works in the real world for real people in real conditions. That is where trust is built and that is where adoption grows.”

About ScendQR

ScendQR is a next generation engagement platform engineered to unify physical and digital interaction. Through its dual layer QR technology, ScendQR delivers secure, data rich, offline capable experiences that help organizations build trust and streamline high stakes engagement.

For more information, visit us www.scendqr.com

About Magnetic Spectrum

Magnetic Spectrum develops advanced materials and applied technologies that enable new forms of digital physical interaction. This technology represents a significant step towards delivering our patent pending RGB-Bit Color Logic System (“RGB-Bit”), representing a new transformative technology that has the potential to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI), enhance digital security, bridge quantum calculations and optimize energy efficiency. ScendQR is part of Magnetic Spectrum’s commitment to transforming scientific discovery into real world solutions.

Media Contact

Mike Barber

Magnetic Spectrum

mbarber@magneticspectrum.com 770-500-1358

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.