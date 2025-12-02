HFS Research Opens First Middle East Office in Dubai to Meet Rising Demand for Practical, Scaled AI Transformation

HFS Research logo

New regional hub strengthens HFS presence in one of the world’s fastest-moving AI markets; Sia Ravari to lead Dubai office and regional growth agenda

Opening our Dubai office is a major milestone for HFS and a strategic commitment to the Middle East’s rapidly scaling AI agenda.” — Phil Fersht, CEO & Chief Analyst, HFS Research

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFS Research today announced the opening of its first Middle East office in Dubai, establishing a regional hub to support rapidly growing demand from organizations across the Middle East that are moving with urgency to translate AI ambition into scaled business impact.The Dubai office reflects the region’s accelerating shift from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide execution. Middle East firms are increasingly seeking actionable guidance on how to apply AI, scale it responsibly, and deliver measurable outcomes, particularly through modern operating models and AI-enabled growth strategies.“Opening our Dubai office is a major milestone for HFS and a clear signal of where enterprise AI is heading,” said Phil Fersht , CEO and Chief Analyst of HFS Research. “The Middle East has become one of the most decisive regions globally for AI-driven transformation. Leaders here are not asking what AI is, they are asking how to scale it, operationalize it, and generate real business value. By establishing a presence in Dubai, we can serve clients more directly and bring our execution-focused research closer to the enterprises setting that pace.”HFS’s research focus on “How to AI” has gained strong traction with ambitious Middle East enterprises because it emphasizes practical pathways to value, covering topics such as building robust data foundations, reshaping workflows, designing human-and-machine roles, governing risk, and creating profitable AI-driven growth. The Dubai office positions HFS to deepen engagement with enterprises in the region and reflect local priorities through an on-the-ground presence. Sia Ravari , Chief Growth Officer and Head of HFS Middle East, will lead the Dubai office and spearhead HFS’s regional growth agenda.“The Middle East is moving at a speed we rarely see globally,” said Ravari. “Enterprises here want practical, on-the-ground research and support to scale AI responsibly and profitably. They’re also hungry to learn from peers in the US and Europe, and HFS can bring those real-world lessons and benchmarks to help leaders move faster with confidence.”Dubai will serve as a strategic base for HFS across the Middle East, bringing the firm closer to the enterprises shaping real-time AI-led transformation and enabling deeper collaboration with regional leaders seeking execution over hype.About HFS ResearchHFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit: www.hfsresearch.com

