ZenSpace Appoints Industry Veteran David Audrain to Board of Directors and Strategic Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenSpace, the leader in on-demand smart meeting spaces for events , conferences, and public venues, today announced the appointment of David Audrain to its Board of Directors and Strategic Advisory Council. A 33-year exhibition-industry veteran, Audrain brings an unparalleled depth of experience from senior leadership roles across North America, Europe, and global event organizations."David is one of the most respected leaders in the global exhibitions industry,” said Mayank Agrawal, CEO and Founder of ZenSpace. “His relationships, credibility, and decades of leadership in producing and managing world-class events make him an invaluable addition to ZenSpace. As we expand our footprint into major convention centers, resorts, and public spaces across the United States, David’s strategic guidance will help accelerate our growth and shape the next chapter of ZenSpace."Audrain currently serves as CEO & Partner of Exposition Development Company (ExpoDevCo) and previously held executive roles including President & CEO of Clarion Events North America, President & CEO of Messe Frankfurt North America, CEO of SISO (Society of Independent Show Organizers), and leadership roles at MAGIC/Advanstar, ConvExx, and Hanley-Wood Exhibitions. Throughout his career, he has overseen and launched top-tier shows, including eight Top-200 exhibitions and several award-winning events recognized by Tradeshow Executive. ZenSpace is solving a real problem for venues and event organizers by creating scalable, high-quality spaces for meetings, work, and private conversations right on the show floor,” Audrain noted. “The market is hungry for innovation of this kind, and I’m excited to help ZenSpace deepen its partnerships and expand its impact across the events community. I look forward to supporting Mayank and the team in bringing this vision to life."In his new role with ZenSpace, David will advise and provide leadership focused shaping the company’s expansion within the global events ecosystem. This includes forging high-value partnerships with event organizers and industry contractors, as well as helping accelerate ZenSpace’s growth and adoption of its smart pods and event-space technology solutions across major convention centers, resorts, and exhibition groups."I’ve had the privilege of helping ZenSpace transform how attendees and exhibitors work, meet, and connect at events,” said Ted Simon, SVP-Business Development for ZenSpace. “Bringing David on board is a game-changer for our company. His influence in the exhibitions world, combined with ZenSpace’s innovative solutions, sets the stage for powerful new partnerships and large-scale venue adoption."About ZenSpaceZenSpace provides on-demand meeting and work pods, paired with smart automation and booking technology, for events, public venues, and enterprise spaces. With deployments across major convention centers, hotels, airports, and corporate offices , ZenSpace enables venues to unlock new revenue streams while offering attendees frictionless private spaces where productivity meets convenience. ZenSpace. On-demand work space. Any time. Any place.

