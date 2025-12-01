Submit Release
Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 1, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Budget
 
On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."


Education & Workforce
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Pension Predators: Stopping Class Action Abuse Against Workers’ Retirement."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Public Funds, Private Politics: Examining Bias in the Truman Scholarship Program."  

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Safeguarding Student Privacy and Parental Rights: A Review of FERPA and PPRA."  

On Thursday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "In Their Corner: Creating More Opportunities for American Boxers."  


Energy & Commerce
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Legislative Solutions to Protect Children and Teens Online."

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Securing America’s Energy Infrastructure: Addressing Cyber and Physical Threats to the Grid."


Financial Services

On Tuesday, December 2, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Prudential Regulators."

On Tuesday, December 2, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Examining Primary Dealers and Balance Sheet Constraints."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Building Capacity: Reducing Government Roadblocks to Housing Supply."


Foreign Affairs
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Flashpoint: A Path Toward Stability in the Western Balkans.”

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

  • H.R. 5490, the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act (Shreve)
  • H.R. 4955, the Combating Lethal Elements and Narcotics in the Pacific Act of 2025 (Moylan)
  • H.R. 6297, the Protecting Europe from Antisemitic Crime and Extremism (PEACE) Act (Fine)
  • H.R. 4291, the Sanctions Lists Harmonization Act (Fine)
  • H.R. 1848, the Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act (Issa)
  • H.R. ___, the Global Child Thrive Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Castro)
  • H.R. 5021, the American Decade of Sports Act (Kamlager-Dove)
  • H.R. 4413, the End the Cyprus Embargo Act (Pappas)
  • H.R. 6230, the Tehran Incitement to Violence Act (Self)
  • H.R. 4397, the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025 (Diaz-Balart)
  • H.R. ___, To authorize the imposition of sanctions with respect to foreign persons or vessels that engage in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing

Homeland Security
 
On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing titled, “When Badges Become Targets: How Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Fuels Violence Against Officers.”

Judiciary
 
On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Balancing the Federal Budget: Examining Proposals for a Balanced Budget Amendment."

Natural Resources
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
  • H.R. 4671, the Ensuring Casualty Assistance for our Firefighters Act (Harder)
  • H.R. 4931, the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act (Murphy)
  • H.R. 5063, the Safe Beaches, Safe Swimmers Act (Kiggans)
  • H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act (McGuire)
  • H.R. 5254, the Gateway Partnership Act of 2025 (Bell)
On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Sea Lion Predation in the Pacific Northwest.”

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Unleashing American Energy Dominance and Exploring New Frontiers.”


Oversight and Government Reform
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following 11 bills, as well as several postal naming measures:
  • H.R. 151, the Equal Representation Act (Edwards)
  • H.R. 5750, the Ensuring a Qualified Civil Service Act of 2025 (Gill)
  • H.R. 5749, the Official Time Reporting Act (Foxx)
  • H.R. 5810, the Federal Supervisor Education Act of 2025 (Timmons)
  • H.R. ____, the Federal Relocation Payment Improvement Act (Jack)
  • H.R. ____, the Information Quality Assurance Act of 2025 (McClain)
  • H.R. 3766, To prohibit the District of Columbia from requiring tribunals in court or administrative proceedings in the District of Columbia to defer to the Mayor of the District of Columbia's interpretation of statutes and regulations, and for other purposes (Hageman)
  • H.R. 5457, the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (Brown)
  • H.R. 5235, the Skills-Based Federal Contracting Act (Mace)
  • H.R. 5578, the Expanding Whistleblower Protections for Contractors Act of 2025 (Garcia)
  • H.R. 143, the Unauthorized Spending Accountability Act: To establish a budgetary level reduction schedule, and for other purposes (Cammack)

Rules

On Monday, December 1, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

  • H.R. 1005, the Combating the Lies of Authoritarians in School Systems Act (Joyce)
  • H.R. 1069, the PROTECT Our Kids Act (Hern)
  • H.R. 1049, the Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education Act (Bean)
  • H.R. 2965, the Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act of 2025 (Van Duyne)
  • H.R. 4305, the DUMP Red Tape Act (Wied)
  • H.R. 4312, the SCORE Act (Bilirakis)

Science, Space, and Technology
 
On Thursday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "Strategic Trajectories Assessing China’s Space Rise and the Risks to U.S. Leadership." 

Small Business
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Main Street Under Attack: The Cost of Crime on Small Businesses."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing titled “America Builds: The State of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Industry.” 


Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Strengthening the Workforce of Veterans in America.” 

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee legislative hearing on the following legislation:

  • H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2025 (Barrett)
  • H.R. 4077, the GUARD Veterans’ Health Care Act (Doggett)
On Thursday, December 4, the Committee Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee hearing titled, “119th Congress Member Day Hearing.” 

Ways and Means
 
On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "Lives at Stake: Holding Tax-Exempt Organ Procurement Organizations Accountable."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Tax will hold a hearing called "Promoting Global Competitiveness for American Workers and Businesses."

