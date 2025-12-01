Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 1, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Budget



On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Pension Predators: Stopping Class Action Abuse Against Workers’ Retirement."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Public Funds, Private Politics: Examining Bias in the Truman Scholarship Program."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Safeguarding Student Privacy and Parental Rights: A Review of FERPA and PPRA."

On Thursday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "In Their Corner: Creating More Opportunities for American Boxers."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Legislative Solutions to Protect Children and Teens Online."

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Securing America’s Energy Infrastructure: Addressing Cyber and Physical Threats to the Grid."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, December 2, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Prudential Regulators."

On Tuesday, December 2, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Examining Primary Dealers and Balance Sheet Constraints."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Building Capacity: Reducing Government Roadblocks to Housing Supply."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, December 2, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Flashpoint: A Path Toward Stability in the Western Balkans.”

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

Homeland Security

Judiciary

Natural Resources

H.R. 4671, the Ensuring Casualty Assistance for our Firefighters Act (Harder)

H.R. 4931, the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act (Murphy)

H.R. 5063, the Safe Beaches, Safe Swimmers Act (Kiggans)

H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act (McGuire)

H.R. 5254, the Gateway Partnership Act of 2025 (Bell)

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing titled, "When Badges Become Targets: How Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Fuels Violence Against Officers."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Unleashing American Energy Dominance and Exploring New Frontiers.”

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Tuesday, December 2, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following 11 bills, as well as several postal naming measures:

On Monday, December 1, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1005, the Combating the Lies of Authoritarians in School Systems Act (Joyce)

H.R. 1069, the PROTECT Our Kids Act (Hern)

H.R. 1049, the Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education Act (Bean)

H.R. 2965, the Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act of 2025 (Van Duyne)

H.R. 4305, the DUMP Red Tape Act (Wied)

H.R. 4312, the SCORE Act (Bilirakis)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Thursday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "Strategic Trajectories Assessing China's Space Rise and the Risks to U.S. Leadership."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing titled “America Builds: The State of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Industry.”

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, December 2, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Strengthening the Workforce of Veterans in America.”

On Wednesday, December 3, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee legislative hearing on the following legislation:

H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2025 (Barrett)

H.R. 4077, the GUARD Veterans’ Health Care Act (Doggett)

Ways and Means

On Thursday, December 4, the Committee Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee hearing titled, "119th Congress Member Day Hearing."

On Wednesday, December 3, the Subcommittee on Tax will hold a hearing called "Promoting Global Competitiveness for American Workers and Businesses."