Recognising Excellence Globally: E2 Media Award of Excellence Unveils First Announcements for 2026

Emma Roberts, ELR Healthcare

E2 Media today announced the much anticipated Q1 recipients for its prestigious Award of Excellence Scheme

Over the moon yet again with our Award of Excellence 2026 from E2 Media thank you!! This year we are going from strength to strength and excited to see what next year brings.” — Emma Roberts, ELR Healthcare

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Media Awards are thrilled to announce the winners of our 2026 Award of Excellence scheme which recognises business excellence from across the United Kingdom.This year’s results reflect the strength and diversity of the country's enterprise. From small, independent, family-led firms providing essential local services to established companies delivering specialist expertise, the 2026 winners demonstrate what can be achieved through consistent service, expertise and long-term dedication. These awards shine a light on the achievements of the winners that often don’t receive the wider recognition that they deserve.Whilst many of the 2026 winners come from a diverse range of sectors they all share the same unwavering commitment to providing great service and have all raised the bar in their respective industries. From independent water commissioning companies that work in close partnership with the UK’s leading regional water companies to domiciliary care companies that go the extra mile for those in their care the Award of Excellence acknowledges organisations that combine great service, integrity and sustainable practices.E2 Media 2026 Award of Excellence Winners IY Commissioning Ltd- Water Treatment Specialists of the YearMobile BBQ and Catering- Mobile Catering Company of the YearElementa Education Group- Educational Support Services Company of the YearFife Medical Group- First Aid Training Services Company of the YearELR Homecare- Homecare Provider of the YearChampioning the spirit of British enterpriseThe E2 Media Award of Excellence continues to offer meaningful recognition at both local, national and even international level, providing visibility for businesses whose work is having a real impact on the communities that they serve with such distinction. This is not only about commercial success but about the value that consistent service, reliability and integrity brings to customers, employees and communities.E2 Media Awards congratulates all the winners for their achievements and ongoing contributions to their sectors. Their work continues to support the development of British businesses not just for their impact in the United Kingdom but across the globe. To learn more about the 2026 Award of Excellence please contact E2 Media.

