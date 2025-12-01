Ajax unveils 55 new products, including the first wireless Grade 3 system, new cameras, MegaHub for 999 devices, and a wireless EN54 fire system.

KYIV, UKRAINE, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 55 new devices revealed at the 7th Ajax Special Event: Dare to be first

On November 21, 2025, Ajax Systems hosted its seventh Ajax Special Event. The highlights included the unveiling of the world's first wireless Grade 3 solution and the Superior MegaHub supporting up to 999 devices. New Superior cameras for high-profile projects, along with the expanded Baseline outdoor portfolio and other key innovations, were also introduced to deliver the best experience for PROs and end-users.

World’s First Wireless Grade 3 Intrusion Protection

Ajax Systems introduced the industry’s first fully wireless Grade 3 intrusion protection system, designed for high-risk commercial sites. The solution includes motion detectors, opening detectors, keypads, sirens, panic buttons, integration modules, and the new Superior Hub G3 Jeweller.

Expanded Video Surveillance Portfolio

Ajax unveiled updates to its Baseline and Superior video surveillance lines, including:

• Baseline HLVF cameras with motorized varifocal lenses and autofocus;

• Superior HLVF cameras with hybrid illumination and an adjustable field of view;

• NVR H2D series with two hard drives and PoE models up to 16 channels;

• Superior NVRs featuring built-in AI and up to 32 channels.

Superior MegaHub

The new Superior MegaHub supports up to 999 wired or wireless devices, 100 groups, 100 automation scenarios, and 1,000 users — ideal for shopping malls, logistics centers, factories, and other large-scale facilities.

New Curtain Outdoor Detectors

Two new outdoor curtain-type detectors were introduced:

• Curtain Outdoor Mini Jeweller;

• CurtainCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller with a photo camera for alarm verification.

Upgraded Hub BP Jeweller

The battery-powered hub now operates up to four years on a single battery and is already shipping in select markets.

Evolving Ajax Services

Ajax continues to expand its cloud-based services, including Ajax SIM, Ultra DP, Cloud Storage, and Photo Mode.

Wireless fire detection and alarm system

Ajax introduced EN54 Line, a fully wireless commercial fire detection and alarm system designed for fast installation and simplified project delivery.

For more information, visit: https://ajax.systems/

About Ajax Systems

Ajax Systems is an international tech company and the largest manufacturer of security systems in Europe, with over 4.5 million end users and 330K PRO users in more than 180 countries worldwide. The company offers end-to-end solutions for protecting homes and businesses оf any scale. To date, Ajax product portfolio includes 280 devices for intrusion protection, video surveillance, fire and life safety, and comfort and automation.

