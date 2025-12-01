Rarefied Air Environmental, Inc. Unveils Refreshed Website Design

San Diego, CA – Rarefied Air Environmental, Inc, a leading provider of residential and commercial environmental testing services in San Diego, is happy to announce its refreshed website design and transition from https://rarefiedairenvironmental.com/ to its new, streamlined URL https://rareairenv.com/.

Offering a more user-friendly, optimized experience, the updated site highlights Rarefied Air Environmental’s trusted environmental testing services, including asbestos testing, mold testing, and lead testing, which leverages the team of licensed experts’ deep industry knowledge and hands-on expertise to deliver testing and guidance clients can trust.

“At Rarefied Air Environmental, we take pride in providing clear, actionable results that help our clients make informed decisions with confidence,” said Matt Zar, owner and CEO of Rarefied Air Environmental. “By staying at the forefront of environmental research and technology, we continually raise the standard for safety and accuracy in every assessment.”

Rarefied Air Environmental provides comprehensive environmental testing and assessment services to keep homes, businesses, and properties safe and compliant. From the founders’ decades of experience to the company’s certified in-house laboratory, Rarefied Air Environmental handles everything from mold and asbestos to specialized chemical and allergen testing to ensure every environment is safe and properly assessed.

Some of Rarefied Air Environmental’s services include:

Asbestos Testing: The company’s California State DOSH–certified Asbestos Consultants and Certified Site Surveillance Technicians offer same-day results for its asbestos testing in San Diego county. The complete, fully comprehensive service includes surveys that comply with any city or state requirements for renovation and demolition activities, as well as a formal written report indicating which materials contain asbestos at varying levels or are asbestos-free.

Mold Testing: Whether experiencing allergy symptoms, musty smells, or visible mold, Rarefied Air Environmental’s mold testing service utilizes its team of cold inspectors’ local knowledge of San Diego’s climate and building conditions to offer:

Air Sampling

Surface Testing

Bulk Sampling

Direct Fungal Examination (DFE)

Certified Lab Analysis

Actionable Recommendations

The company also provides post-remediation clearance testing to verify that mold has been safely removed and ensure complete peace of mind.

Lead Testing: Rarefied Air Environmental’s lead testing for San Diego is carried out by technicians who are trained and certified by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to perform Lead-Based-Paint Inspections and Lead Clearance Testing. Using the latest XRF technology and dust wipe analysis, the company will look for potential lead-based paint hazards, such as peeling, chipping, or flaking paint, and examine settled dust samples from windowsills, doorways, and floors to determine whether they contain lead. All findings will be documented in a formal report, including the proper diagrams and documentation needed to comply with local, state, and federal regulations, from small renovation or repair projects to demolition activities.

Rarefied Air Environmental encourages home and business owners to visit its refreshed website today to browse its extensive range of residential and commercial environmental testing services in San Diego.

About Rarefied Air Environmental, Inc

Rarefied Air Environmental is a family-owned and operated company offering residential and commercial environmental testing services in San Diego. With over a decade of experience and more than 50,000 homes and businesses served, Rarefied Air Environmental is known for fast scheduling, quick turnaround times, and detailed, easy-to-understand reports.

