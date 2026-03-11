Integrity Solutions Announces New Performance Roadmaps to Drive Sales and Service Excellence in Trust-Based Industries

🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

Nashville, TN – Integrity Solutions, a trusted leader in integrity-based sales and service performance, announces the launch of its new Performance Roadmaps—a comprehensive, curated training program strategy designed to close critical skill gaps, strengthen customer relationships, and accelerate revenue growth.

Unlike one-size-fits-all training programs, Sales Performance Roadmaps align to your team’s unique selling challenges and strategic business goals. Through curated training programs that combine foundational skills, practical application, and sustained reinforcement, teams build the mindset and capabilities required to thrive in today’s complex buying environment.

“Our new Performance Roadmaps empower values-driven organizations to navigate challenges such as shifting market demands, more informed and tech-enabled buyers, and inconsistent sales performance,” said Brett Shively, CEO at Integrity Solutions. “By delivering integrity-based strategies, we provide clear, actionable steps that enhance sales effectiveness, align teams, and drive sustainable growth—even in today’s fast-paced, digitally connected business environment.”

Curated Sales Training Programs: Designed to align with customer goals and team needs

Designed to align with customer goals and team needs Mindset and Skill Set Development: Focused on building and applying essential skills in real-world scenarios

Focused on building and applying essential skills in real-world scenarios Sustained Learning: Reinforces learning to prevent fade, ensuring long-term success

“Research shows that without reinforcement, training is often forgotten within weeks,” added Amara Hunt, Chief Product Officer at Integrity Solutions. “By equipping teams with both the right skills and the right intent, we help values-based organizations transform how they sell and serve, turning their teams into trusted advisors that grow more profitable revenue….with Integrity.”

For organizations ready to begin their journey to performance excellence, Integrity Solutions offers consultations to design curated Performance Roadmaps that drive measurable results and sustainable growth. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.integritysolutions.com/training-programs/sales-training-programs.

About Integrity Solutions

Integrity Solutions is the leader in sales, coaching, and service training programs. Our integrity-driven performance solutions train sales, service, and leadership teams to lead with confidence and sharpen their sales skills by building trusted customer relationships. As the partner of choice for values-driven organizations, we deliver programs that strengthen performance, develop talent, elevate leaders, and create meaningful customer impact with effective sales leadership training.

With more than 50 years of experience across 130 countries, our customers include highly regulated and trust-based industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, and agribusiness. We have been consistently recognized as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, Inc., and have earned multiple Stevie Awards for excellence in sales training and consulting.

Visit us at IntegritySolutions.com.

