Utrain Partners with Ball AI to Bring Game-Changing Shot Tracking to Every Basketball Trainer

Utrain Partners with Ball AI

Utrain x Ball AI will be the first platform in the industry to offer trainer scheduling, payments, SEO discovery, and AI Shot Tracking all in one App.

This is what the future of training looks like,” said . We’re giving every trainer the same kind of data that used to only exist in pro facilities — and doing it in a way that’s simple, fast, and fun.” — Daniel Ginsberg | Utrain Founder & CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utrain , the all-in-one app for basketball trainers, has teamed up with Ball AI — the company behind the hit Automatic Trainer App — to make real-time shot tracking and analytics available to every coach and athlete.This partnership connects Ball AI’s groundbreaking computer vision technology with Utrain’s booking platform, creating a seamless experience where coaches can book sessions, track performance, and measure real progress — all in one app.Every Rep, CountedWith Ball AI built into Utrain, trainers and players can now capture makes, misses, form, and streaks automatically using just their phone or Apple Watch. The data flows right into their Utrain accounts, helping coaches see growth over time and giving athletes real feedback after every workout.Smart Tech, Real HoopsBall AI — led by founder Julien Bourgeois — uses advanced AI to recognize and track shots in real time, no sensors or setup required. The Automatic Trainer app already helps thousands of players around the world track their performance effortlessly. Now, through Utrain, trainers can bring that same power to their sessions and players.“Our goal is to make elite-level analytics accessible to everyone,” said Julien Bourgeois, Founder of Ball AI. “Utrain is doing the same thing for coaching — so this partnership just makes sense. Together, we’re changing how basketball players train and improve.”Built for the Modern TrainerThe Ball AI × Utrain integration rolls out in early 2026, starting with Utrain Elite users. Coaches will gain access to verified shot data, personalized progress dashboards, and leaderboard features that turn training into friendly competition.From booking a session to tracking every jumper, Utrain and Ball AI are building the smartest training ecosystem in basketball.About UtrainUtrain, Founded by Daniel Ginsberg & Korey Harris , is the #1 booking app for basketball trainers to manage sessions, payments, memberships, and athletes — trusted by thousands of athletes, trainers, and parents nationwide. Featured in Yahoo Finance, Buying Sandlot, Vetted Sports, Athletes & Assets, CBS, WRIC + more.Learn more at https://utrainmobileapp.com About Ball AIBall AI (formerly Automatic AI) uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to turn any phone or watch into a personal basketball trainer. Its app, Automatic Trainer, tracks shots, streaks, and consistency — no sensors, no setup, just hooping.Learn More at https://www.ballai.app/

