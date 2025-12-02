Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Projected to Reach $2.66 Billion with 9.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Through 2025?

The scale of the off-highway vehicle telematics market has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is anticipated to expand from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The expansion throughout the historical period can be credited to the increased usage of telematics in construction machinery, escalating demand for fleet optimization, heightened focus on equipment security, growth of remote monitoring solutions, and surging requirements for operational efficiency.

The market size for off-highway vehicle telematics is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $2.67 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT), enhanced government support for intelligent construction approaches, increased demand for instant data analytics, growth of cloud-based telematics services, and an escalating requirement for efficient fuel usage and emission control. Key trends anticipated during this interval involve breakthroughs in predictive maintenance algorithms, progress in vehicle-to-cloud connectivity, R&D in autonomous off-highway equipment, investments in edge computing solutions for telematics, and improvements in AI-based fleet optimization tools.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

The surge in demand for off-road vehicles (OHVs) is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the off-highway vehicle telematics market. These specialized vehicles, designed for rugged, unpaved, or off-road terrains rather than public roads, are seeing an increase in demand owing to the rise in construction and mining projects. These activities necessitate sturdy machinery capable of operating efficiently on challenging grounds. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics elevate the requirement for these off-road vehicles by facilitating real-time tracking, foresighted maintenance and enhanced operational efficiency. These technological enhancements aid in superior fleet management, lessening downtime, and boosting productivity, thus making them a favored choice across construction, mining, and agricultural sectors. For example, in May 2025, the US-based non-profit organization, Consumer Federation of America, reported an increase in off-highway vehicle-related deaths in the U.S., from 498 in 2023 to 632 in early 2024, signifying a surge in the utilization and activity of off-road vehicles. Consequently, the escalating demand for these vehicles is instigating the growth of the off-highway vehicle telematics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

Major players in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Deere & Company

• Bridgestone Europe NV

• Komatsu Ltd.

• CNH Industrial NV

• Kubota Corporation

• Liebherr-International AG.

• AGCO Corporation

• Volvo Construction Equipment AB

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market In The Future?

Major firms involved in the off-highway vehicle telematics market are putting efforts into developing innovative connectivity solutions, such as access to cloud-based platforms, with the aim to improve efficiency, benefit from data-led decision-making, and smoothly manage farms. The concept of cloud-based platform access pertains to integrated systems that make it possible for farm machinery to relay real-time operational data to farm management software, facilitating centralized surveillance and data analysis. For example, Continental AG, an automotive and technology manufacturing organization based in Germany, introduced a scalable telematics platform tailored for mobile agricultural machinery in November 2023. Drawing from its expertise in connecting road vehicles, the company adapted the technology for farming equipment. This solution affords direct and smooth access to the cloud platform, thus enabling farmers to monitor and scrutinize machine data such as fuel utilization, operational areas, and material consumption. This merging permits task data, like documentation, to be transferred automatically, fostering compliance and the optimization of resource distribution, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

The off-highway vehicle telematics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Cellular, Satellite

3) By Application: Fleet Management, Vehicle Tracking, Fuel Management, Safety And Security, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Global Positioning System Devices, Sensors, Control Units, Displays, Communication Modules

2) By Software: Fleet Management Software, Navigation And Mapping Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Software, Remote Diagnostics Software, Predictive Maintenance Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Cloud And Data Management Services, Training And Integration Services

Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global off-highway vehicle telematics market. Anticipations are that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast timeframe. The comprehensive report includes all regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

