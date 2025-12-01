Made With Manners Announces Launch of London-Based Label Focused on Everyday Essentials

Made With Manners launches in London, led by designers behind Kanye Wests early collection, offering refined, responsible fashion with, timeless simplicity.

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, fashion has swung between extremes. Logos everywhere. Puffer boots larger than carry-on luggage. Balaclavas in summer. Socks masquerading as shoes… along with an array of designers pushing silhouettes that appear engineered for another planet.

Amid that noise, two of the creatives responsible for several of those headline-making moments took a step back to consider a simple question: what do people actually want to wear?

The answer is Made With Manners, a new London-based label created by Tania Hawilo and Antonina Irrera. This design partnership formed part of the small team behind Kanye West’s first collection after the transition to the name Ye, contributing to the early development of the now-recognised sock shoe.

The new direction bears no resemblance to that chapter and that contrast is intentional.

Designers With a Mastery of “Extreme,” Now Choosing a Different Path

Tania began a career in haute couture at Elie Saab, working closely with the chef d’atelier on gowns worn by global figures including Oprah, Jennifer Lopez and Keira Knightley. Subsequent experience included ready-to-wear through a Puma competition, a master’s degree at Istituto Marangoni Milan, and a key role during the early expansion of The Giving Movement.

Antonina has built more than a decade of international experience across major fashion houses, collaborating with Virgil Abloh, Palm Angels, Philipp Plein, Missoni, Max Mara and Adidas. Current work includes running a creative consultancy and teaching fashion business and creative direction.

Both creatives have produced high-intensity, high-concept fashion, understand spectacle, know how trends are engineered, and recognise how unsustainable that pace has become for designers, consumers and the planet.

Made With Manners: Fashion Without Performance

Launched in London on 1 December 2025, Made With Manners focuses on everyday essentials executed with precision. The brand delivers well-cut, well-made clothing produced in the same Italian ateliers used by leading global houses, without the prohibitive price tag.

The debut collection introduces structured essentials with modern ease: a collarless blazer, tailored canvas trousers, oversized shirting, a base-layer tee, a poplin day dress and a tailored fleece set. Each piece is crafted for longevity, not seasonal turnover.

Quality remains a priority for consumers, along with fit, structure and longevity, while appetite for performance-driven fashion continues to decline. Made With Manners responds to this shift, offering clothing that feels assured without demanding attention.

Every piece is crafted in Italy and designed to transition effortlessly across work, travel and daily life.



ABOUT MADE WITH MANNERS

Made With Manners is a new fashion label redefining quiet luxury through refined design, Italian craftsmanship and responsible production. Founded by Tania Hawilo and Antonina Irrera, the brand focuses on high-quality, unisex essentials created with integrity, transparency and respect for the wearer. The debut collection launched in London on 1 December 2025, with Dubai to follow in early 2026.

Website: https://www.madewithmanners.com/

Photography: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Mxxcg8-lvkEGU580kMm-d-8XrXyod5-u&usp=drive_fs

Videography: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1uga59AQE3ot2hZN9fOkl3e29AAWHK7um&usp=drive_fs

