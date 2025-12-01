Microplate Readers Market Size to Hit $1,450 Million by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

Microplate Readers Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Microplate Readers Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 885 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,450 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2025 to 2032. Microplate readers are advanced analytical instruments designed to measure biological, chemical, or physical reactions within samples organized in microtiter plates. They enable detection through absorbance, fluorescence, luminescence, or multi-mode analysis across various plate formats, including 96-, 384-, and 1536-well configurations.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1753 Global Microplate Readers Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global microplate readers market size is projected to expand from USD 885 Mn in 2025 to USD 1,450 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.Based on technology, multi-mode readers are expected to account for a 35% market share in 2025, owing to their ability to support various assay types simultaneously.Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are slated to remain the leading end-users of microplate readers, capturing over two-fifths of the global market share in 2025.North America is expected to account for 35% of the global microplate readers market share by 2025, owing to adoption of microplate readers for high-throughput screening (HTS) and strong presence of top microplate reader manufacturers.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of 9%, is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for microplate readers, owing to increasing healthcare investments, rising diagnostic requirements, and expanding use of microplate readers for food safety, environmental testing and drug discovery.Increasing R&D Investment in Pharma and Biotechnology Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest microplate readers market analysis highlights key factors driving market growth. Rising R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, surging demand for high-throughput screening technologies, and expanding microplate reader applications in diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics and proteomics, and environmental testing are among the most prominent growth drivers.Pharmaceutical companies in the contemporary world are increasingly investing in drug discovery and high-throughput screening to meet evolving medical needs. This is expected to boost demand for microplate readers as they are essential for these workflows. Similarly, biotechnology and academic labs are expanding their research infrastructure. This will also boost sales of microplate readers during the forecast period.Black Friday Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1753 High Costs and Alternative Technologies Limiting Microplate Readers Market GrowthThe global microplate readers market outlook appears promising, owing to expanding applications in diagnostics, drug discovery, and genomic research. However, high cost of advanced microplate readers and increasing adoption of alternative technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Advanced microplate readers, such as multimode microplate readers, are quite expensive to purchase. This limits their adoption among smaller labs and research institutes, thereby reducing overall microplate readers market demand. In addition, some end users prefer alternative detection technologies like flow cytometry and PCR-based systems over microplate readers. This can also negatively impact global microplate readers market value and growth during the forthcoming period.Use of Microplate Reader in Clinical Diagnostics Creating Growth OpportunitiesThe global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, is rising significantly. This increase is driving demand for infectious disease testing, particularly ELISA-based assays and other high-throughput assays, which, in turn, is boosting adoption of microplate readers for accurate and efficient biomarker and diagnostic analysis.This growing reliance on microplate readers is creating lucrative growth opportunities for industry players. Manufacturers and suppliers can capitalize on the rising demand for automated diagnostic solutions, high-throughput ELISA platforms, and precision biomarker analysis tools.Emerging Global Microplate Readers Market TrendsMiniaturization trend is gaining momentum in the microplate readers industry. Companies are developing smaller benchtop and portable readers to meet evolving needs of smaller labs and decentralized testing. These include portable absorbance microreaders, luminescence microplate readers, and fluorescence readers.Growing demand for high-throughput screening (HTS) is expected to boost growth of the microplate readers market during the forecast period. HTS is increasingly used in drug development to screen large numbers of compounds in parallel. Microplate readers are well suited for these workflows because they can handle large sample volumes with speed and accuracy are very well-suited for these workflows.Development of multi-mode microplate readers is making microplate readers more versatile. Similarly, there is a rising trend of using automation, AI, ML, and data analytic solutions in microplate readers. These advanced technologies improve throughput, reproducibility, and data interpretation.Expanding use in non-healthcare applications will likely boost microplate readers market value in the coming years. Microplate readers are being increasingly used in environmental testing and food safety testing. This diversification increases microplate readers market opportunities.Automation and integration into lab workflows are becoming key trends in the microplate readers industry. Modern microplate readers are now designed to work smoothly with automated systems, which helps reduce manual work, minimize errors, and speed up testing. Improved connectivity, such as cloud-based data storage and easy-to-use software, also makes these devices more convenient and efficient for laboratories.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1753 Analyst’s ViewThe global microplate readers market is set to growing steadily, owing to increasing adoption of high-throughput screening in drug discovery, rising demand for automation in life sciences research, and growing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D,” said the senior analyst at CMI. “Additionally, technological advancements in multimode and label-free detection systems, along with integration of AI and IoT-enabled platforms for enhanced data analysis, are expected to propel market expansion during the forthcoming period.”Competitor InsightsKey companies in the global microplate readers market report:Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.BioTek Instruments (now part of Agilent)Agilent TechnologiesTecan Group Ltd.Analytik Jena AGBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Beckman Coulter (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)Promega CorporationHidex OyFLUOstar Optima (BMG Labtech)Berthold Technologies GmbHKey DevelopmentsIn July 2025, Molecular Devices launched SpectraMax iD5e and SpectraMax iD3s Multi-Mode Microplate Readers. 