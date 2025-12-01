Southern Professionals Emerges as a Trusted Retail Broker Helping Brands Break into Walmart and Sam’s Club

Southern Professionals helps brands grow in Walmart and Sam’s Club with full-service brokerage support, retail strategy, and value-channel expertise.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Professionals, a top retail brokerage firm, is strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner for brands looking to grow in the value channel. With a focus on Walmart and Sam’s Club, the firm continues to guide both emerging and established suppliers through the complexities of today’s retail environment.

Specializing in comprehensive support for manufacturers of branded and private label products, Southern Professionals offers a hands-on approach that includes item setup, ongoing account management, retail analytics, and omnichannel sales strategies. This expertise has made the firm a preferred collaborator for companies seeking a Walmart or Sam’s Club Broker capable of navigating both physical stores and online platforms.

“Our mission is to give brands the visibility, structure, and advocacy they need to succeed inside Walmart and Sam's Club,” said Larry Burris, President of Southern Professionals. “The value channel is evolving quickly, and suppliers need a partner that understands both the expectations and the opportunities.”

Southern Professionals' capabilities cover multiple retail functions, including product positioning, competitive analysis, digital merchandising, inventory planning support, and alignment with retail buyer expectations. Their streamlined approach offers suppliers a single point of contact that manages both operations and strategy, reducing friction and speeding up the path to shelf.

In addition to Walmart and Sam’s Club, the brokerage also works with other major chain retailers within the value channel, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree. Their extensive network and operational discipline make them an ideal choice for brands seeking to expand their distribution.

With shifting consumer demand, tightening supply chains, and retailers raising compliance standards, Southern Professionals seeks to provide brands with the clarity and readiness needed to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.