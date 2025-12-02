Professional Golf Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Professional Golf Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Professional Golf Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the professional golf market has experienced significant growth. The market, which is projected to increase from $5.14 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025, will do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Reasons for this growth in the historical period include the increasing popularity of professional tournaments, the rising involvement of international players, the expansion of sponsorship and endorsement deals, the growing sway of star golfers, and the surging globalization of professional golf circuits.

The expected expansion of the professional golf market in the upcoming years looks robust, projected to reach $6.69 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The increase during the forecast period is due to growing golf participation rates, an uptick in professional competitions and sponsorship contracts, progressive breakthroughs in golf technology, expanded use of smart golf technologies, and the increased attention from the younger generation, in conjunction with increased career prospects in the sport. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in golf simulation technology, sophisticated sensor-based performance observation, development of environmentally friendly golf gear, automation in tournament bureaucracy, and incorporation of virtual reality to enhance fan engagement.

Download a free sample of the professional golf market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29944&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Professional Golf Market Landscape?

Boost in leisure activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the professional golf industry in the future. Leisure activities consist of hobbies or pursuits that individuals participate in during their spare time for pleasure, rest, and personal wellbeing, encompassing sports, outdoor expeditions, arts, games, and other entertainment forms that foster physical, mental, and social health. With the growing awareness of physical and mental health, leisure activities are on the rise, motivating more individuals to engage in activities that encourage a healthier lifestyle. Professional golf contributes to these leisure activities by stimulating public interest in the sport and motivating people to partake in golfing and other leisure pursuits that improve physical fitness and social involvement. For example, in November 2024, a report by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), a U.S. Coalition of outdoor recreation trade associations, revealed that in 2023, outdoor recreation contributed $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy, accounting for 2.3% of GDP, employing 3.1% of the country's workforce, and upholding 5 million jobs. Consequently, the escalation of recreational activities is spurring the growth of the professional golf industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Professional Golf Market?

Major players in the Professional Golf Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

• TAYLOR MADE GOLF COMPANY INC.

• Acushnet Company

• Ping Identity Holding Corp.

• Mizuno Corporation

• Srixon Ltd.

• Bridgestone Golf Inc.

• Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

• Parsons Xtreme Golf LLC

• Cobra Golf Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Professional Golf Industry?

Key players in the pro-golf sphere have concentrated their efforts on creating innovative products like the ultra-thin cast urethane covers, purposed towards improving control of the ball, its spin efficacy, durability, and consistent long-distance performance for professional golfers. The ultra-thin cast urethane cover denotes a robust and flexible exterior utilized in superior golf balls, intended to elevate spin control, durability, improving short-game shots, and maintaining long-drive distance while creating a soft touch. In September 2025, for instance, Tour Edge Golf Manufacturing, Inc., a US-based sports gear production firm, initiated the launch of a spectacular new golf ball that spotlighted breakthrough technology aimed at enhancing distance, control, and overall performance. The objective of the launch lies in providing tour-quality products at an attainable price, attractive to both professional and amateur golfers. The ball is drafted to maximise aerodynamics and spin control through cutting-edge designs in the core, cover material, and dimple pattern.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Professional Golf Market

The professional golf market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Golf Equipment, Apparel, Accessories, Golf Courses, Tournaments

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Sports Goods Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets

3) By Application: Professional Tournaments, Recreational Activities

4) By End-User: Men, Women, Juniors

Sub Segments:

1) By Golf Equipment: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, Golf Bags, Golf Carts, Golf Training Aids

2) By Apparel: Golf Shirts, Golf Pants, Golf Shoes, Golf Gloves, Golf Hats

3) By Accessories: Golf Tees, Ball Markers, Rangefinders, Towels, Umbrellas

4) By Golf Courses: Private Golf Courses, Public Golf Courses, Resort Golf Courses, Municipal Golf Courses, Executive Golf Courses

5) By Tournaments: Professional Golf Tournaments, Amateur Golf Tournaments, Charity Golf Events, Corporate Golf Events, Junior Golf Tournaments

View the full professional golf market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-golf-global-market-report

Professional Golf Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the professional golf market as the largest region. Looking forward, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in its professional golf market analysis.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Professional Golf Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Golf Club Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-club-global-market-report

Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-tourism-global-market-report

Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.