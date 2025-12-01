Performerly.ai Launches to Help Companies Manage Performance Improvement Plans

Performerly.ai - structure, clarity and control for performance improvement plans

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performerly.ai, a new HR technology platform designed to help organizations create and manage Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) with greater consistency and lower risk, today announced its official launch.

Poorly executed PIPs can expose employers to significant legal challenges and costs. They also increase turnover expenses when employees leave unnecessarily. Performerly.ai addresses these risks by providing structured process, HR-oversight, AI-guidance and audit-ready documentation. The platform helps companies run fair, transparent processes that support struggling employees, while protecting the business.

“Performance Improvement Plans are high-stakes moments for both the employee and the company,” said Jacob Johnson, co-CEO of Performerly.ai. “When PIPs are inconsistent or poorly documented, organizations face meaningful legal exposure. And when they’re handled badly, companies often end up replacing an employee who could have succeeded with the right support — a far more expensive outcome than retaining and developing existing talent. Our goal is to make PIPs clearer, fairer and far more effective.”

Early users say the platform has already transformed the workload. “This is amazing! It took one of my most time-consuming jobs and made it one of the easiest,” said an early HR user of the system.

Successful PIPs can significantly reduce rehiring costs, retain institutional knowledge and preserve team stability. Performerly.ai supports that outcome by giving managers and HR teams the tools to structure goals clearly (including AI-guidance), track progress reliably and provide employees with a fair opportunity to succeed.

