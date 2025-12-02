Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been considerable growth in the market size of manufacturing operations management software. The growth projection anticipates an expansion from $18.57 billion in 2024 to $22.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The significant growth observed in the historical period can be associated with factors such as the increasing implementation of automation in the production process, the escalation in the requirement for operational efficiency, the amplified demand for monitoring production in real-time, the expansion of production facilities, the growing application of lean manufacturing strategies, the increased incorporation of ERP and MES systems, as well as an increased focus on quality management.

In the upcoming years, it's anticipated that the manufacturing operations management software market will undergo substantial growth, with a projected valuation of $44.02 billion in 2029, registering an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion during the forecast period include enhanced investments in smart factory programs, increased adoption of industrial internet of things (IoT) technologies, rising demand for cloud-based manufacturing services, extension of digital transformation approaches, an augmented emphasis on predictive maintenance, the increased application of AI and analytics in production processes, and increased governmental backing for industrial automation. Key trends predicted for the forecast period are advancements in AI and machine learning integration, industrial IoT platform innovations, the development of digital twin technology, R&D in smart manufacturing solutions, technological progress in cloud computing, increasing use of edge computing in manufacturing, and ongoing innovation in data-driven decision-making tools.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market?

Which Players Dominate The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• GE Vernova Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Dassault Systèmes SE

What Are The Future Trends Of The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market?

Leading firms in the manufacturing operations management software industry are honing their focus on the creation of hybrid cloud-based MES solutions that incorporate AI, analytics, and real-time data clarity. The aim is to improve operational dexterity, efficiency, and sustainability throughout their multi-site manufacturing networks. A hybrid cloud MES acts as a digital bridge linking on-site production systems with cloud-based data analysis. This connection aids manufacturers in improving performance, enhancing cooperation, and tapping into AI-aided insights across multiple-site operations. For example, AVEVA, an industrial software firm from the UK, unveiled its hybrid cloud manufacturing execution system (MES) at Hannover Messe in April 2024. This system enhances operational transparency and flexibility across multiple-site manufacturing operations by uniting edge-based MES capabilities with cloud-fuelled data, analytics, and visualization through the AVEVA CONNECT platform. This method assists manufacturers in dismantling data silos, enhancing efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability. The hybrid MES also boosts agile supply chains by providing visibility across the enterprise and enabling swift and data-guided decision-making across global operations.

Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The manufacturing operations management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Function: Labor Management, Planning And Scheduling, Process And Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Other Functions

3) By Deployment Outlook: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

5) By End-Use: Aerospace, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Consumer Goods, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Quality Management Systems (QMS), Advanced Planning And Scheduling (APS), Manufacturing Intelligence (MI), Inventory Management Software, Workforce Management Software, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Integration, Performance Analysis And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services, Upgradation And Migration Services

View the full manufacturing operations management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufacturing-operations-management-software-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for manufacturing operations management software. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the manufacturing operations management software market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

