The Business Research Company's Pickleball Market Anticipated to Grow at 16.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $3.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Pickleball Market In 2025?

In recent years, the pickleball market has seen a considerable expansion. The market is expected to swell from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This phenomenal growth in the historic period can be credited to an increasing number of professional pickleball tournaments and leagues, escalating media exposure and broadcasting of pickleball games, uptick in the sales of pickleball gear and clothing, the growing integration of pickleball in educational institutions, and an increasing social engagement and interaction via pickleball activities.

In the forthcoming years, the pickleball market is projected to undergo fast-paced growth, expanding to a worth of $3.07 billion by 2029 at a 16.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This surge within the forecasted period is tied to various factors such as a rise in active participation from all age demographics in fun-based sports, an increase in pickleball's fame among the elderly and those who have retired, an escalating number of pickleball clubs and courts, a rising consciousness regarding health and fitness benefits linked with pickleball, as well as heightened investments in pickleball infrastructure by sports organizations. During the forecast period, primary trends will include the development of pickleball paddles through technology, enhancements in court surface materials leading to better player performance, integration of smart sensors and wearable tech for tracking player performance, progress in mobile applications catered to pickleball coaching and community involvement, and the utilization of technology to broadcast and live stream pickleball tournaments.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29929&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Pickleball Market?

Anticipated growth in the pickleball market is driven by an expanding interest in recreational activities. These activities, pursued for pleasure, relaxation, and wellness, have seen an uptick due to rising awareness of health benefits like physical fitness and stress reduction - factors that contribute to an improved life quality. Pickleball, with its fun and sociable nature, offers a low-impact sport that enhances physical fitness, coordination, and mental health for people across all age groups. For example, Sport Ireland, a statutory agency from Ireland, noted a rise of 4% in sports participation between 2022 and 2023, from 1.75 million to 1.97 million in May 2024. The increase in pickleball enthusiasts in various regions similarly showcases the sport’s popularity and accessibility as a recreational activity. Thus, the ongoing trend of embracing new leisure pursuits is further fuelling the pickleball market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pickleball Industry?

Major players in the Pickleball Global Market Report 2025 include:

• New Balance Athletics Inc.

• Under Armour Inc.

• ASICS Corporation

• Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

• Franklin Sports Inc.

• Selkirk Sport

• Engage Pickleball LLC

• Prince Global Sports LLC

• Onix Sports Inc.

• JOOLA Pickleball

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pickleball Industry?

Leading businesses in the pickleball market are concentrating on developing novel solutions such as their own unique pickleball paddle to boost player performance, longevity, and gaming experience. The term ""first in-house pickleball paddle"" refers to the paddle that is designed, created, and manufactured within the company instead of being contracted out or made by an external manufacturer, thus enabling the company to have control over quality, innovative design, and branding uniqueness. An example of this would be J-Star Holding Co. Ltd., a manufacturer based in Taiwan, that introduced the Horizon offer in October 2025, designed to enhance players' control and power. The Horizon is specifically designed with lightweight Japanese carbon fiber and features a soft honeycomb core aimed at providing superior control and shock absorption. Its edgeless structure expands the hitting surface, and it includes a Kevlar edge guard for improved durability. Having been certified by USA Pickleball for regulated play, the Horizon aspires to offer premier performance and comfort for players of any skill level.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pickleball Market Report?

The pickleball market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Equipment, Apparel, Accessories

2) By Court Type: Indoor Courts, Outdoor Courts

3) By Sales Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

4) By Application: Sports Clubs, Educational Institutions, Community Centers, Home Use

5) By End User: Recreational, Professional, Schools And Institutions, Clubs And Association

Subsegments:

1) By Equipment: Paddles, Balls, Nets

2) By Apparel: Shirts, Shorts, Shoes

3) By Accessories: Bags, Grips, Wristbands

View the full pickleball market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pickleball-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pickleball Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Pickleball Global Market Report, Europe led as the most prominent region in 2024. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth within the forecasted timeline. The report encompasses data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

