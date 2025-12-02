Private 5G Device Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Private 5G Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Private 5G Device Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the private 5G device market has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. Forecasts predict an increase from $2.31 billion in 2024 to $3.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%. The remarkable growth in the past can be linked to factors such as the heightened enterprise adoption of wireless connectivity, the escalating requirement for secure communication within industrial surroundings, the expanding employment of private networks in logistics and harbors, the surge in smart manufacturing schemes, the broadening of digital transformation projects, and the growing need for reliable connectivity in distant locations.

The market size for private 5G devices is anticipated to undergo exponential expansion over the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to inflate to $12.03 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.1%. Factors that are expected to contribute to this growth during the forecast period include enhanced investment in manufacturing automation, increased demand for real-time surveillance within factories, ample governmental backing for private networks, and a rise in healthcare and campus implementation. Other factors include the development of smart infrastructure projects and an elevated emphasis on data privacy and local networks. Key trends observed during the forecast period encompass technological progress in low latency communication hardware, advancement in the consolidation of network management platforms, and innovation in energy-saving device designs. Additionally, breakthroughs in the ruggedization of industrial-grade devices, R&D in multi-band connectivity solutions, and technological progression in edge-enabled private network devices are part of the major trends.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Private 5G Device Market?

The escalating necessity for rapid data transfer, known as high-speed connectivity, is projected to drive the growth of the private 5G device market in the future. This rising demand for rapid internet and network connections, which permit continuous communication, streaming, and real-time application usage, is mainly fueled by the ability to have swift access to data. This, in turn, enables efficient online activities, real-time communication, and uninteruppted streaming. Private 5G devices contribute to high-speed connectivity by offering specialized, low-latency, high-bandwidth wireless networks, which facilitate uninterrupted communication between various devices, sensors, and applications within business or industrial settings. For instance, in September 2023, the Office of Communications, a UK-based regulator for communications services, shared that the median average download speed recorded across UK residential fixed broadband connections was 69.4 Mbit/s in March 2023. This marked an increase of 10.1 Mbit/s (17%) from March 2022, as reported by the government-approved regulatory and competition authority. Hence, the surging requirement for high-speed connectivity is propelling the private 5G device market's development.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Private 5G Device Market?

Major players in the Private 5G Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation

• Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co KG

• Advantech Co Ltd

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

• u-blox Holding AG

• Fibocom Wireless Inc

• Airspan Networks Holdings Inc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Private 5G Device Market In The Future?

Key players in the private 5G network device market are increasingly leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as cloud-native 5G core to improve network performance, security, and scalability. Cloud-native 5G cores represent software-oriented mobile core networks developed on containerized micro-services, facilitating speedy deployment, automation, and versatile scaling across corporate landscapes. For example, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), an American IT and corporate networking solutions provider, unveiled HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G in June 2024. This comprehensive solution is engineered to ease the deployment and supervision of private 4G and 5G networks, incorporating end-to-end automation, zero-touch provisioning, and centralized management of radios, SIMs, eSIMs, and core network components. The HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G accelerates deployment speed, simplifies operations, and allows real-time insight and oversight for industrial, campus, and mission-critical wireless applications.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Private 5G Device Market Growth

The private 5g device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Smartphones, Routers, Gateways, Modules, Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices, Other Device Types

2) By Spectrum: Licensed, Unlicensed, Shared

3) By Application: Industrial Automation, Remote Monitoring, Asset Tracking, Smart Surveillance, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Public Safety, Mining, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smartphones: Business Smartphones, Industrial Smartphones, Rugged Smartphones, Enterprise Grade Smartphones

2) By Routers: Indoor Routers, Outdoor Routers, Industrial Routers, Vehicle Mounted Routers

3) By Gateways: Industrial Gateways, Edge Computing Gateways, Indoor Gateways, Outdoor Gateways

4) By Modules: Communication Modules, Embedded Modules, Enterprise Modules, Industrial Modules

5) By Internet Of Things Devices: Wearable Internet Of Things Devices, Industrial Internet Of Things Sensors, Smart Surveillance Devices, Asset Tracking Devices

6) By Other Device Types: Portable Hotspots, Fixed Wireless Terminals, Remote Monitoring Devices, Machine To Machine Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Private 5G Device Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the private 5G device market and is forecast to be the region with the highest growth rate in the future as described in the Global Market Report 2025. Other regions included in this report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

