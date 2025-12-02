Premium Messaging Market to Reach USD $156.48 Billion by 2029 at 12.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Premium Messaging Market?

The size of the premium messaging market has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The forecast predicts a rise from $87.13 billion in 2024 to $98.20 billion in 2025, evidenced by a 12.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This substantial growth in the historic period is traced back to several factors: the surge in smartphone usage, the growing inclination towards application-to-person (a2p) messaging, an increased demand for communication through text for customer engagement, a surge in the employment of two-factor authentication via SMS, and a growing tally of mobile subscribers.

Expectations are high for a rapid expansion of the premium messaging market over the next few years. It's predicted to increase to a whopping $156.48 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Major contributing factors to this growth in the anticipated period include the escalating demand for safe and authenticated messaging channels, the growing business trend of adopting omnichannel communication platforms, an increasing number of premium messages being utilized for transactional notices. Additionally, the increasing preference for delivery content which is both local and tailored, plus the rise in the use of cloud-based messaging solutions, are also contributing factors. Key trends to watch out for in this forecast period are advancements in the technology used for messaging encryption, cross-platform message delivery innovations, the evolution of unified communication platforms, advancements in rich communication services (RCS) technology, in addition to innovations in data privacy and message authentication systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Premium Messaging Global Market Growth?

Growth in the premium messaging market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating occurrences of spam and deceitful messages. Spam and deceitful messages are unsolicited or harmful communications sent through SMS, MMS, or other messaging platforms with the intent to mislead recipients, steal personal details, or commit financial scams. The escalating occurrences of spam and deceitful messages are a result of increased dependency on digital communication and extensive use of mobile devices, making users vulnerable to scams, phishing attacks, and impersonation efforts. Premium messaging services act as a deterrent to spam and deceitful messages by offering secure and verified communication channels. They augment mobile messaging ecosystems via advanced filtering and authentication systems, boosting user confidence and securing business-to-client interactions. For example, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, a US-based government agency, from April 14 to 20, 2025, among 9,397 U.S. adults, 61% confirmed receiving scam text messages at least once a week, with about 21% experiencing financial losses due to online scams or attacks in July 2025. Hence, the escalating occurrences of spam and deceitful messages are contributing to the advancement of the premium messaging market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Premium Messaging Market?

Major players in the Premium Messaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Orange SA

• Amdocs Limited

• Sinch AB

• Tata Communications Limited

• Bandwidth Inc.

• Syniverse Technologies LLC

• CM.com NV

• Gupshup Technology India Private Limited

• Telesign Corporation

• MessageBird B.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Premium Messaging Industry?

Significant firms in the premium messaging market are emphasizing on the creation of innovative solutions like application-to-person short message service (A2P SMS). This service is designed to enhance customer interaction and communication efficiency, and involves the sending of SMS messages directly from an application or business system to individual users' mobile phones. As an example, in March 2023, DIDWW Limited, a telecommunications service provider based in Ireland, unveiled Alphanumeric A2P SMS services. This service gives businesses the ability to use their brand name as the sender ID in A2P messaging, consequently increasing trust and open rates. It includes availability across 21 different European markets, facilitating recognizable and seamless communication with customers across various regions without the necessity for local numeric sender addresses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Premium Messaging Market Report?

The premium messaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Application-To-Person Short Message Service (A2P SMS), Application-To-Person Multimedia Messaging Service (A2P MMS), Person-To-Application Short Message Service (P2A SMS), Person-To-Application Multimedia Messaging Service (P2A MMS)

2) By Message Type: Text Messages (SMS), Multimedia Messages (MMS), Rich Communications Services (RCS), Video Messages, Chatbot-Based Messages

3) By Device Type: Smartphones, Tablets, Feature Phones

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, By Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Premium Messaging Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global premium messaging market. The Premium Messaging Global Market Report 2025 covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, outlining their projected market growth statuses.

