Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market Set to Reach $2.52 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market Through 2025?

The market size for network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services has seen an impressive expansion in the past few years. It's projected to rise from $0.75 billion in 2024 to $0.96 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The significant increase in the earlier period can be linked to factors such as the embrace of cloud-native networks, a rising necessity for network analytics, increased calls for automation within the telecom sector, the widening of cloud and on-premises structures, and an intensified emphasis on network safety and service quality.

In the coming years, the market size of network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services is anticipated to experience a significant increase. It is projected to reach $2.52 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. The anticipated growth can be linked to the escalating complexities associated with 5G networks, an upwards trend in the adoption of cloud-native solutions, developments in IoT and machine-to-machine communications, and the rise in telecom infrastructure investments. The forecast period is expected to see key trends such as advancements in network data analytics technology, progression in cloud-native and hybrid deployments, research and development in 5G standalone architecture, and breakthroughs in real-time traffic and performance monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market?

The proliferation of 5G networks is predicted to fuel the development of the network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services market in the near future. As the most advanced generation of mobile internet connectivity, 5G networks provide high-speed data access, ultra-low latency and the necessary capacity to facilitate state-of-the-art technologies such as immersive gaming and the internet of things. The escalation of 5G networks is occurring due to the rising need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity that supports real-time digital applications. The proliferation of 5G networks promotes the use of network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services by facilitating fast, low-latency data transmission. It aids real-time analytics and automation in network operations, bolstering performance optimization and intelligent decision making. For instance, data from Nokia Corporation, a telecommunications firm based in Finland, indicated that India’s 5G subscriptions had reached 290 million in 2024 and are predicted to grow by 2.65 times, reaching a staggering 770 million by 2028. Consequently, the proliferation of 5G networks is catalyzing the development of the network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market?

Major players in the Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Capgemini SE.

• Ericsson AB

• Nokia Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Amdocs Limited

• Amdocs Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market In The Future?

Leading corporations in the network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services sector are focusing on the creation of superior solutions, such as intelligent network experience assurance solutions, to improve network efficiency and consumer satisfaction. These intelligent network experience assurance solutions are AI-powered systems designed to monitor, scrutinize, and enhance network performance, guaranteeing a high-level of service quality and user interaction. For instance, ZTE Corporation, a telecommunication equipment and network solutions provider based in China, introduced the Intelligent Service Experience Assurance (ISEA) solution in June 2024. This ingenious solution merges the network data analytics function (NWDAF) with native AI engines to offer smart network management and experience assurance features. It facilitates real-time monitoring, analysis of user behaviors, and the improvement of service quality across different application environments, such as OSS, BSS, and service platforms. The ISEA solution allows operators to boost user experience, simplify network operations, and achieve augmented operational efficiency through intelligent automation and closed-loop optimization.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market

The network data analytics function (nwdaf) integration services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance, Other service types

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Application: Network Optimization, Network Security, Quality of Service Management, Traffic Analytics, Other Application Types

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Managed Service Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting: Strategy Development, Network Assessment, Analytics Advisory, Performance Optimization

2) By Implementation: Network Deployment, System Integration, Configuration Management, Testing And Validation

3) By Support And Maintenance: Technical Support, Software Updates, Performance Monitoring, Fault Management

4) By Other Service Types: Training And Education, Managed Services, Custom Solutions, Regulatory Compliance

Global Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) Integration Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America topped the chart as the leading region in the global market for network data analytics function (NWDAF) integration services. During the forecast period, however, rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report covers market analysis for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

