Modular Instruments Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Modular Instruments Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Modular Instruments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Modular Instruments Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for modular instruments has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The growth is forecasted to rise from $2.55 billion in 2024 to $2.83 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The historic progression is ascribed to factors like amplified product intricacy in electronics, escalated requirements for regulatory compliance testing, expansion of semiconductor fabrication capacity, enhancement in telecommunications network implementations, and increase in expenditure for aerospace and defense programs.

The market size for modular instruments is predicted to experience a substantial surge over the next few years, expanding to $4.23 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth predicted in the upcoming period can be linked to a surge in compliance and certification requirements across various industries, an increase in manufacturing capacity expansions in the electronics and semiconductor sectors, escalating production rates of electric vehicles and batteries, growing aerospace and defense procurement schemes, and a heightened demand for reliability and lifecycle testing procedures. Key trends projected for the forecast period include the utilization of software-defined instrument architectures, the generation of artificial intelligence-driven test data analytics, the application of machine learning in optimizing adaptive tests, the employment of digital twin in enabling validation workflows, and the proliferation of hardware in the loop for complex systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Modular Instruments Market?

The escalation in the acceptance of the internet of things (IoT) foretells a favourable future for the modular instruments market. IoT is described as a system of interrelated physical gadgets equiped with software, electronics, and connectivity features, permitting these devices to gather, interchange, and react to data via the internet. IoT appeal has been increasing because it heightens efficiency and convenience via automation and real-time data, assisting in smarter decision-making, minimising human effort, and boosting productivity in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and smart homes. In the world of IoT, modular instruments are employed for versatile data collection and surveillance, supporting easy incorporation, customization, and scalability of sensors and measurement modules for a wide array of applications. For example, IoT Analytics GmbH, a non-governmental organization based in Germany, asserted in September 2024 that there was a rise to 16.6 billion IoT-connected devices at the end of 2023, a surge of 15% from 2022. Plus, the tally of linked IoT devices is expected to expand to 40 billion by 2030. Consequently, the burgeoning acceptance of the internet of things (IoT) propels the growth of the modular instruments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Modular Instruments Market?

Major players in the Modular Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Emerson Electric Co.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Fortive Corporation

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Advantest Corporation

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

• Teradyne Inc.

• SPX Technologies Inc.

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Modular Instruments Industry?

Key players in the modular instruments market are turning attention towards technological innovations like high-speed PXI/PXIe resolver-simulation modules. These advancements are sought to improve fidelity and speed up automated verification and hardware-in-the-loop testing. High-speed resolver-simulation modules refer to plug-in PXI or PXIe boards which replicate rotary position sensors, such as resolvers, LVDTs, RVDTs, at extreme electrical or rotational speeds. They feature multi-channel capability and fault insertion and yield genuine analog signals for motion-control and servo-drive testing. In April 2025, Pickering Interfaces, a UK firm specializing in manufacturing and designing modular signal switching and simulation products, unveiled their 43-670 (PXIe) and 41-670 (PXI) high-speed resolver simulation modules. The modules provide benefits like resolver simulation up to 130,000 rpm, support for different channel and bank configurations, and transformer-coupled analog outputs for accurate real-world signal emulation. Furthermore, integrated relays in the modules facilitate creation of open or short circuits for fault insertion, hence improving high-fidelity hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and embedded software testing, decreasing the usage of external switching and increasing channel density in a compact modular chassis based on the peripheral component interconnect (PCI) extensions for instrumentation (PXI) and its express version (PXIe). Thus, these technological improvements aim to fast-track the building and validation of advanced servo systems in automotive, defense, and aerospace applications.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Modular Instruments Market Segments

The modular instruments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Other Product Types

2) By Platform Type: PCI eXtensions For Instrumentation (PXI) Platform, VME eXtensions For Instrumentation (VXI) Platform, AdvancedTCA Extensions For Instrumentation And Test (AXIe) Platform

3) By Application: Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics And Semiconductor, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Research And Development, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oscilloscopes: Digital Storage Oscilloscopes, Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes, Sampling Oscilloscopes, Real Time Oscilloscopes, Handheld Oscilloscopes, High Bandwidth Oscilloscopes

2) By Signal Generators: Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Function Generators, Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, Vector Signal Generators, Pulse Pattern Generators

3) By Spectrum Analyzers: Swept Spectrum Analyzers, Real Time Spectrum Analyzers, Benchtop Spectrum Analyzers, Portable Spectrum Analyzers, Radio Frequency Spectrum Analyzers, Microwave Spectrum Analyzers

4) By Network Analyzers: Vector Network Analyzers, Scalar Network Analyzers, Two Port Network Analyzers, Multiport Network Analyzers, Radio Frequency Network Analyzers, Microwave Network Analyzers

5) By Other Product Types: Digitizers And Data Acquisition Modules, Digital Multimeters, Source Measure Units, Programmable Power Supplies, Switching And Signal Conditioning Modules, Timing And Synchronization Modules

Which Regions Are Dominating The Modular Instruments Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global modular instruments market. The Modular Instruments Global Market Report 2025, also includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

