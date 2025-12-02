Power Over Ethernet Market to Reach $6.45 Billion by 2029 with 26% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Power Over Ethernet Market Size And Growth?

The power over ethernet market has experienced a surge in size over the past few years. It is projected to expand from a market valuation of $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This substantial growth during the historic period is primarily due to factors such as the prevalent adoption of IP phones, the escalating deployment of wireless access points, the increasing incorporation of security and surveillance systems, the intensified usage of LED lighting and control systems, and the growing necessity for centralized power and data transmission.

The power over ethernet industry is anticipated to experience a meteoric rise in the coming years, climbing to a substantial $6.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. This growth in the predicted time frame is due to various factors such as the heightened use of software-defined networks, the escalating demand for high-power PoE solutions, the increasing application of wireless access points, and the amplified need for high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity. Trendsetters predicted in the forecast period involve advancements in high-power PoE standards, progress in AI-enhanced Ethernet switches, the integration of co-packaged optics, development in smart lighting and control systems, and the emergence of innovative network management software.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Power Over Ethernet Market?

The augmentation in the usage of internet of things (IoT) devices is anticipated to stimulate the power over ethernet market growth. IoT devices are interconnected gadgets, including smartphones, sensors, wearables, smart home appliances, and surveillance cameras that transmit and interchange data through the internet without human interaction. The escalation in the demand for IoT-enabled devices is attributed to the requirement for real-time data as they boost efficiency, facilitate remote tracking and influence savvy decision-making across various sectors. Power over ethernet (PoE) boosts the adoption of IoT devices by delivering power and data via a single cable. This makes the installation process simpler and reduces infrastructure expenses. It also provides smooth connectivity for smart sensors, cameras and entry points, hence enhancing efficiency and expediting the deployment of IoT ecosystems. As reported in September 2024 by IoT Analytics, a research firm based in Germany that specializes in IoT market insights, the count of IoT connected devices surged to 16.6 billion in 2023, marking a 15% increment from 14.4 billion in 2022. Consequently, the escalating usage of IoT devices is fuelling the power over ethernet market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Power Over Ethernet Market?

Major players in the Power Over Ethernet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• ON Semiconductor Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Power Over Ethernet Sector?

Leading firms in the power over ethernet market are channeling their efforts into the creation of cutting-edge products like high-density power over ethernet (PoE) switches. These switches are geared towards augmenting network capacity, improving connectivity, and streamlining the infrastructure needed to power devices. The term ""high-density PoE switches"" relates to network hardware which offers data connectivity and electrical power via a single Ethernet cable, making it possible to power several devices like access points, IoT sensors, and security cameras collectively. In January 2025, Lantronix, a California-based company specializing in secure networking and IoT connectivity solutions, unveiled its 28-port SM24TBT4XPA Managed 2.5G Ethernet PoE++ Switch. Designed for high-performance settings that mandate extensive bandwidth and power, the switch comes with 24 2.5 Gigabit PoE++ ports and an additional four 1G SFP fiber uplink ports. The switch promises to deliver strong power and rapid connectivity for a broad range of high-demand devices, including the upcoming Wi-Fi 6/7 access points, advanced PTZ cameras, and access control systems. It comes equipped with progressive management and security features such as VLAN, QoS, and static routing. This allows for effortless network integration and centralized control of connected devices without the need for individual power supplies.

How Is The Power Over Ethernet Market Segmented?

The power over ethernet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers And Ics, Powered Device Controllers And Ics

2) By Power To Port: Up To 15.4w, Up To 30w, Up To 60w, Up To 100w

3) By Application: Connectivity, Security And Access Control, Infotainment, LED Lighting And Control, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers And ICS: Midspan Injectors, Endspan Switches, Network Interface Controllers, Power Management Modules, Ethernet Interface Controllers

2) By Powered Device Controllers And ICS: Wireless Access Points Controllers, Internet Protocol Cameras Controllers, Voice Over Internet Protocol Phones Controllers, Point Of Sale Terminals Controllers, Lighting Control Systems Controllers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Power Over Ethernet Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for power over ethernet, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to display the highest growth rate by 2025. The comprehensive report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

