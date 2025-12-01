Testlify Completes Workday Design Approved Integration to Transform Enterprise Hiring

Testlify Partners with Workday to Transform Enterprise Hiring Testlify earns Workday Innovation Certified Partner Accreditation

Testlify has built native integration with Workday Recruiting, delivering AI-powered assessments, simulations and interviews inside enterprise hiring workflows.

Partnering with Workday is a proud moment for Testlify. This partnership validates the strength of our integration and reinforces our mission to empower enterprises with AI-driven hiring at scale.” — Abhishek Shah, Founder & CEO, Testlify

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Testlify , an AI-powered talent assessment and interview platform, today announced its successful Design Approved integration with Workday Recruiting . This milestone underscores Testlify’s commitment to delivering seamless, scalable, and data-driven hiring solutions for enterprises worldwide.With this new integration, enterprises utilizing Workday can now embed Testlify’s 3,000+ skill, personality, and culture-fit assessments, AI-powered interviews, and advanced proctoring capabilities directly within their existing Workday workflows. Recruiters can send assessments, automate phone or video interviews, and receive structured results—all without leaving the Workday platform.Streamlining Hiring at ScaleBy combining structured assessments with real-time analytics within Workday, Testlify helps enterprises:- Reduce time-to-hire by up to 55% through automation of screening and interviews.- Boost recruiter productivity by 6x by eliminating repetitive tasks with one-click workflows.- Accelerate hiring process with objective, bias-free evaluations across roles and regions.- Deliver a seamless candidate experience with mobile-friendly, branded assessments.The integration leverages Workday Integration System Users (ISUs) and System Security Groups (SSGs) to ensure secure, scalable, and audit-ready workflows, requiring no code to implement or maintain.Access more information on Testlify’s integration on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.What Testlify OffersTestlify is designed to help enterprises hire smarter, faster, and at scale by combining powerful technology with an intuitive experience. Key offerings include:1. AI-Powered Talent Assessments – Evaluate candidates across technical, cognitive, behavioral, and language skills with science-backed assessments that ensure accuracy and fairness.2. Enterprise-Grade Remote Proctoring – Advanced monitoring with AI-driven fraud detection and violation tracking, ensuring assessment integrity and eliminating malpractice.3. Structured Video & Audio Interviews – Interviews with customizable role-play scenarios to assess real-world skills and cultural fit.4. Deep Analytics & Reporting – Actionable dashboards and insights that allow hiring teams to compare candidates, identify top performers, and make data-driven decisions.5. Seamless Integration – Seamless compatibility with Workday, enabling a smooth and connected hiring workflow.6. Multilingual Capabilities – Assessments available in 30+ languages, supporting global hiring efforts across 50+ countries.7. Scalable Credit-Based Model – Available in monthly, yearly, and unlimited plans that adapt to high-volume, high-velocity hiring needs without compromising quality.About TestlifyTestlify is an AI-powered talent assessment and interviewing platform designed for high-volume, high-velocity hiring. With enterprise-grade proctoring, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations, Testlify enables organizations to make smarter, faster, and fairer hiring decisions at scale. Testlify currently serves 1500+ customers across 50+ countries, trusted by global giants like Veeam, UBA, LTI Mindtree, Airtel, Shell, PODS, and many more.For more information, visit: www.testlify.com

