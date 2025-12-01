Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in Herbaric Oxygen Therapy surges, JustHealthy launches the nation’s first directory to filter providers by Medical License, Hard-Shell capability, and transparent pricing.With the wellness industry booming, patients seeking critical care for conditions like diabetic ulcers or sudden hearing loss face a dangerous confusion: the inability to distinguish between a medical clinic and a relaxation spa. Today, JustHealthy solves this crisis with the launch of its verified search platform, becoming the only directory in the United States to list cash prices alongside insurance acceptance status.The new platform, accessible at the new Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Near Me search directory, is designed to protect consumers by aggregating data from clinics. It offers a level of granularity previously unavailable, allowing users to filter not just by location, but by machine type (Hard-Shell vs. Soft-Shell), provider licensing, and verified years of experience.Ending the "Hard Shell" vs. "Soft Shell" Confusion While "Soft-Shell" chambers (typically 1.3 ATA) are excellent for mild altitude sickness or relaxation, they lack the pressure required for FDA-approved medical treatments. Until now, search engines like Google Maps did not distinguish between the two, leading patients to book the wrong treatment for serious conditions."When a patient searches for 'hyperbaric oxygen therapy near me,' they are often vulnerable and looking for a medical solution, not just a wellness trend," says , Founder of JustHealthy. "We built this platform because we saw patients with serious wounds paying out-of-pocket at spas that physically couldn't generate the pressure needed to heal them. JustHealthy is the first tool that lets you filter specifically for Medical Grade 2.0+ ATA hard-shell chambers."The Only Source for True Price Transparency In an industry where costs are notoriously opaque, JustHealthy is the first to democratize pricing data. The platform’s proprietary "Price Filter" allows users to:Compare Cash Prices: View exact costs per session and bulk package rates before calling.Verify Insurance: Instantly see which clinics accept Medicare or private insurance for on-label conditions.Check Credentials: View provider licenses and read verified real-patient reviews.Why This Matters Now As 2025 draws to a close, patients are rushing to utilize remaining FSA/HSA funds and insurance deductibles. JustHealthy ensures these funds are spent on legitimate, medical-grade treatments that offer a genuine return on health."Transparency is the only way to ensure safety,". "Whether you are an athlete looking for recovery or a diabetic patient saving a limb, you deserve to know the machine type, the price, and the provider's experience level before you walk through the door."About JustHealthy Based in Miami, Florida, JustHealthy is the nation’s leading consumer protection resource for advanced medical treatments. By combining rigorous data verification with an easy-to-use search interface, JustHealthy empowers patients to make safer, more affordable healthcare decisions.

