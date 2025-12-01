Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market CAGR to be at 11.2% from 2025 to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market?

The expansion of the market size for Information Technology Extended (ITX) cases has been swift in the past few years. The market, which is projected to climb from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The historical growth trajectory can be ascribed to a surge in the adoption of enterprise IT infrastructure, increased usage of data centers and server rooms, the rise in the rollout of networking gear, heightened demand for small-form-factor computing solutions and the escalating incorporation of cutting-edge cooling systems.

The market size for information technology extended (ITX) cases is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.21 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as increased edge computing infrastructure investments, a heightened emphasis on sustainable and recyclable materials, a surge in demand for high-performance computing applications, a growing preference for remote and hybrid work approaches, and widespread digital transformation across diverse industries. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass the development of lightweight yet durable chassis structures, incorporation of liquid cooling and thermal optimization systems, integration of wireless power and connectivity features, innovation in hybrid gaming and professional case options, and enhancements in smart aesthetic panels and touch controls.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market?

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market?

Major players in the Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Razer Inc.

• Corsair Gaming Inc.

• NZXT Inc.

• Fractal Design AB

• In Win Development Inc.

• Xigmatek Co. Ltd.

• SilverStone Technology Co. Ltd.

• Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

• Rosewill Inc.

• Lian Li Industrial Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market?

Leading firms in the Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases industry are centering their efforts on creating innovative products such as high quality compact computer cases to augment system performance, aesthetic appeal, and efficient space utilization in contemporary gaming and computing systems. Essentially, a superior compact chassis is a top-grade, compact computer case, made with excellent materials and constructed with a high level of craftsmanship, designed to provide effective performance, cooling, and aesthetic appeal in a space-saving format. For example, Antec Inc., an American manufacturing enterprise, rolled out the 1 M Aluminium ITX Gaming Case in December 2024. This compact, attractive chassis is designed specifically for mini ITX PC builds that are high-performance. It boasts a top-grade aluminum construction, ensuring durability while still remaining lightweight and maintaining a sleek appearance. It supports top-of-the-line components like full-length GPUs, and efficient cooling solutions, making it an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts who value performance and style in a compact design. Furthermore, the case comes with a pre-installed PCIe Gen 4.0 riser cable and an optimized air circulation design, guaranteeing superior heat management during intense gaming sessions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Report?

The information technology extended (itx) cases market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Case Type: Mini-Information Technology Extended Tower Cases, Mini-Information Technology Extended Desktop Cases, Mini-Information Technology Extended Cube Cases, Others Case Types

2) By Type: Vertical, Horizontal, Special Shaped

3) By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Wood, Composite, Glass

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Telecommunications

5) By End-User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Government Organizations, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Mini-Information Technology Extended Tower Cases: Aluminum Tower Cases, Tempered Glass Tower Cases, Steel Tower Cases, Red Green Blue Lighting Tower Cases, Compact Gaming Tower Case

2) By Mini-Information Technology Extended Desktop Cases: Slim Desktop Cases, Horizontal Desktop Cases, Fanless Desktop Cases, Modular Desktop Cases, Silent Cooling Desktop Cases

3) By Mini-Information Technology Extended Cube Cases: Dual-Chamber Cube Cases, Acrylic Panel Cube Cases, Airflow Optimized Cube Cases, Portable Cube Cases, Customizable Cube Cases

4) By Others Case Types: Open Frame Cases, Wall Mounted Cases, Vertical Orientation Cases, Mini Server Cases, Designer Limited Edition Cases

View the full information technology extended (itx) cases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-extended-itx-cases-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market?

The leading region in the ITX Cases Global Market Report 2025 of the given year was North America. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes an analysis of several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

