Location Data as a Service Market 2025 – Growth Factors, Developments & 2029 Trend Outlook

How Much Is The Location Data As A Service Market Worth?

The market size for location data as a service has seen exceptional growth over the recent past. There's an expected increase from $2.34 billion in 2024 to $2.82 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The surge during the historical period is linked to the evolving acceptance of global positioning system (GPS) and services based on location, amplified mobile device usage, growing needs for real-time analytics, enlargement of the logistics and transportation sectors, early amalgamation with IoT solutions, and escalating urbanization paired with smart city initiatives.

The market size for location data as a service is projected to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $5.88 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.2%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as rising demand for real-time location insights, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing need for enhanced operational efficiency, progress in smart city projects, and escalating focus on optimizing supply chains. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in geospatial analytic technology, innovations in predictive location intelligence, progression in artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, research and development in mobility solutions, heightened use of geofencing and navigation services, and advancements in managing spatial data.

What Are The Factors Driving The Location Data As A Service Market?

Who Are The Major Players In The Location Data As A Service Market?

Major players in the Location Data As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Uber Media Inc.

• CARTO DB Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Location Data As A Service Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the location data as a service sector are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions, such as flawless indoor and outdoor device tracking. This feature allows for precise, real-time, and ongoing location intelligence in complex environments, thanks to high-tech sensor fusion and AI-powered mapping technologies. This type of device tracking gives continuous, uninterrupted observation of an asset's or gadget's location, irrespective of whether it is indoor or outdoor. For example, HERE Technologies, a Dutch location tech business, joined forces with America's cloud computing firm Amazon Web Services (AWS) in January 2023, with the aim of enriching location-based services available to developers. The partnership's main goal is to enhance both indoor and outdoor positioning abilities, bringing about effective tracking and administration of IoT devices on a large scale. This partnership combines HERE's precise positioning with AWS's cloud-based infrastructure and IoT services. As a result, companies can construct applications capable of tracking assets and directing individuals with great precision as they transition from open-air sections into intricate indoor structures such as warehouses and airports, while maintaining location context all the time.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Location Data As A Service Market Share?

The location data as a service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Mapping and Navigation, Advertising and Marketing, Asset Tracking, Risk Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Platform Services: Mapping Services, Data Analytics Services, Visualization Services, Integration Services, Security Services

2) By Data Services: Location Data Collection, Location Data Processing, Location Data Management, Location Data Enrichment, Location Data Delivery

What Are The Regional Trends In The Location Data As A Service Market?

In the Location Data As A Service Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

