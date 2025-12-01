Northamber acquires Nuvias UC’s hardware business, NUC Distribution Ltd

Acquisition will strengthen vendor relationships, scale up Northamber's presence in AV & UC markets and accelerate shift toward higher-value distribution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northamber today announced the acquisition of Nuvias UC’s hardware business for £7.1 Million, a move that will accelerate its growth in the fast-evolving AV and UC markets. The acquisition offers significant benefits for UK channel partners and positions Northamber as one of the UK’s most complete value-added collaboration distributors. It also further expands Northamber’s value-added services capabilities including specialist support, provisioning, and configuration.

The acquisition of the £28.8m hardware revenue business delivers greater depth across Microsoft Teams and Zoom-certified video systems, enterprise voice and telephony, specialist UC endpoints, and smart workspace and meeting-room solutions. For partners, this means improved availability, stronger vendor alignment, expanded technical support and comprehensive collaboration solutions all under one roof.

Alex Phillips, Chairman of Northamber, commented: “The addition of the highly specialist team from Nuvias UC to our group significantly broadens our UC and AV capabilities. We are delighted to have this opportunity, which, alongside our existing domestic and international portfolio, will accelerate our growth in one of the fastest-evolving technology markets.”

Combined with Northamber’s existing AV and UC portfolio, the acquisition creates a unified, scalable platform covering the full spectrum of AV, UC&C and smart-office solutions. It builds on the momentum from Northamber’s acquisition of Tempura Communications in 2024 and Epatra in BeNeLux earlier this year to further reinforce its expanding value-added proposition as a leading technical, solutions-led collaborator.

The acquisition strengthens Northamber’s presence across Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms and hybrid-working ecosystems, with the skilled Nuvias UC team bringing deep expertise in provisioning, configuration, technical pre-sales, and enhanced warranty and support. This reinforces Northamber’s role as a trusted partner for vendors seeking technically capable UK distribution, and underscores its commitment to delivering better services, better outcomes and higher customer satisfaction.

Joel Chimoindes, CEO, Konekt, comments: “We are pleased to see our hardware business join Northamber, an organisation that brings the right scale and technical capability to support customers in the next phase of market growth. Their focus on AV and UC makes this a natural fit, and we are confident our teams and partners will benefit from the combined strength of the portfolio and expertise. As this part of the business transitions to Northamber, we are looking forward to our continued growth as we focus on supporting partners through our cloud communications platforms and services.”

Through the acquisition, more than 700 UK customers will join Northamber’s ecosystem, strengthening its reach into mid-market and enterprise, public-sector and carrier/service-provider segments. All partners will benefit from wider choice, increased availability and enhanced services.

“Vendors are increasingly favouring specialist partners with scale, reliability and technical depth, while customers want fewer suppliers who can deliver complete solutions rather than single devices,” Phillips added. “Having two highly complementary businesses in the Northamber Group means partners have a single, specialist route for end-to-end collaboration technology. It is part of our long-term strategy to deepen our AV capabilities, strengthen UC and collaboration, add specialist services and scale through strategic, targeted acquisitions.”

About Northamber plc: Northamber plc is a leading distributor of AV and UC&C solutions. Operating across the UK, Ireland and Benelux, Northamber supports more than 5,000 resellers with dedicated account management, expert product knowledge and a wide range of value-added services designed to drive partner success. With a heritage of honesty, integrity and openness, Northamber builds strong vendor partnerships and empowers resellers to deliver better outcomes for customers across enterprise, public sector and SME markets.

For more information contact: Allie Andrews, PRPR, alliea@prpr.co.uk / +44 7940 452710

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.