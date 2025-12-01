AXIS Consulting and Aircall Announce Partnership to Deliver Implementation and Integration Services

AXIS Consulting and Aircall Team Up to Deliver Implementation and Integration Solutions

The companies align to help revenue teams connect telephony, CRM, and workflow automation for faster follow-ups and clearer reporting.

The problem isn’t a lack of software. It’s the lack of one connected system leaders can actually run the business from.” — Boris Tsibelman, Founder & CEO, AXIS Consulting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXIS Consulting and Aircall today announced a partnership to deliver implementation and integration services that help companies connect cloud telephony with their CRM and go-to-market workflows. The collaboration focuses on practical outcomes for sales and support leaders: faster speed-to-conversation, reliable activity logging, and consistent reporting executives can trust.Many teams juggle calls in a phone system, meetings in a calendar, and deals in a CRM. When those systems don’t work together, ownership becomes unclear, follow-ups slip, and dashboards diverge from day-to-day activity. Under the new partnership, AXIS Consulting will provide advisory , configuration, and integration services for Aircall so that calls, notes, recordings, and outcomes flow into the CRM and related tools without manual re-entry. The goal is to reduce busywork for reps and give leaders a single, dependable view of the pipeline and performance.“Leaders don’t need one more tab open. They need the tools they already use to work as one system,” said Boris Tsibelman, Founder & CEO of AXIS Consulting. “By aligning our services with Aircall, we’re helping customers standardize the path from call to CRM to report. Reps spend more time on conversations, operations trusts the data, and decision-makers can see what’s moving deals forward.”The joint work centers on dependable call logging tied to the right people, organizations, and opportunities; ownership and routing rules that reflect how teams actually operate; governed data models that keep definitions stable over time; and observability so exceptions surface early and can be resolved quickly. AXIS Consulting will tailor each implementation to the customer’s stack and process maturity, with clear field mapping, least-privilege credentials, and concise runbooks so internal administrators can maintain the setup without custom code. Results vary by organization and starting data quality, and AXIS can share anonymized examples on request.Early projects will prioritize high-impact scenarios such as automatic creation and updating of contacts and activities from inbound and outbound calls, linking recordings and dispositions to opportunities, and aligning call outcomes with stage progression and service-level expectations. For revenue leaders, this alignment supports more predictable forecasts and a clearer connection between activity and bookings. For operations and finance, it reduces manual reconciliation and improves attribution so investments can be evaluated against outcomes.AXIS Consulting will offer fixed-scope packages matched to team size and complexity, ranging from foundational logging and routing to broader programs that connect telephony with calendars, forms, and proposal tools. Each engagement includes a connection diagram and a field-mapping workbook to document where critical values live and how they are normalized. Enablement materials give administrators a path to manage changes, such as onboarding new representatives or adjusting territories, without rewriting integrations.The partnership is effective immediately. Organizations evaluating an Aircall rollout or seeking to strengthen their current integration can request a scoping conversation with AXIS Consulting. AXIS Consulting helps growth-stage companies connect marketing, sales, and customer success with practical systems, work CRM architecture, integration, automation, and reporting. The firm focuses on straightforward processes, simple rules, and durable results.Aircall is a cloud-based phone and communication platform designed for sales and support teams. The product integrates with leading CRMs and help desks to bring calling activity into daily workflows and reporting.

