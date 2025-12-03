TokTak Launches Global AI Platform That Turns Any Product Link into Social Media Content

TokTak: World's first link-based AI platform automatically converts any product URL into social media content (Shorts, Carousel Posts, Blogs) for instant publishing.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TokTak, an AI-powered content automation platform for online sellers and marketers, today announced the global launch of the world’s first link-based platform that automatically creates and publishes social media content across major channels.TokTak launched its service in Korea in June 2024 with English support already available and quickly drew attention as the world’s first link-based platform where simply pasting a product URL allows AI to automatically generate short-form videos such as Shorts and Reels, carousel-style images, and blog-style posts and then publish them across all connected social channels. Since then, it has rapidly expanded its user base among online sellers, affiliate marketers, and social commerce marketers. With the global launch in December 2025, TokTak is now extending its proven Korean service to English-speaking and other international markets.TokTak is built around a simple idea: paste one product link and get multiple pieces of content ready for social media. When a user enters a product URL into TokTak, the platform analyzes the page, extracts key details such as the title, images, and benefits, and turns them into three types of content at once: short-form video scripts, carousel-style post copy, and blog-style text suitable for social platforms and commerce communities. These assets are designed for short-form video feeds, image-centric networks, and longer-form posts, so users can maintain a consistent presence without rewriting the same message for every channel.The global service supports 11 languages in total, with English as the primary working language and 10 additional options including Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Indonesian. When users switch the language inside TokTak, the interface, generated subtitles, body copy, and carousel text are all converted into the selected language. This makes it easier for cross-border sellers and affiliate marketers to create localized content for multiple markets from a single product source.Global customers can pay for TokTak using PayPal or 3D Secure–enabled card payments, choosing from monthly and annual subscription plans or credit bundles, all priced in U.S. dollars. With a unified global pricing policy, TokTak applies the same plans and features regardless of the user’s country, so businesses can access the same level of service wherever they operate.Alongside the global launch, TokTak is also releasing its Link Analyzer Chrome extension . After installing the extension from the TokTak website , users can open any product or content page in their browser and run the extension directly on that page. Once the analysis is complete, the captured information is sent to the TokTak platform and linked to the user’s account. From there, pressing the “Create” button generates social-ready content immediately. This helps sellers shorten their content production process using existing product pages and then connect their social channels to automatically distribute the finished posts.TokTak also works when a full product page is not available or when a site cannot be easily crawled. In those cases, users can start with just a product name, upload images or a short video, and let TokTak’s commerce-focused AI generate scripts, captions, and post copy tailored to each channel. This workflow is particularly useful for marketplace sellers, dropshippers, and affiliate marketers who do not always control the original product page but still need fast, channel-ready content. It also helps brands keep a consistent look and message across their own stores, marketplaces, and affiliate partners.“The reality is that most small businesses and creators know they should post more often and in more places, but they do not have the time or resources to produce all of that content from scratch,” said Jin Kim, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Bodaplay. “TokTak was built for those teams. You bring a product link or a product name, and our AI turns it into scripts, captions, and posts that you can refine and publish in a fraction of the time.”Businesses and creators who want to explore TokTak’s global service can sign up through the TokTak website and start by entering a product URL or product name. Additional details about TokTak’s features, example workflows, language support, and pricing plans are available on the TokTak global launch page at https://g.toktak.ai

