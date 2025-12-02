EVENTUS SCIENTIFICA LLC ESTABLISHES FUTURE SCHOLAR AWARD
A philanthropic award to advance science for our up-and-coming STEM professionals
The first scholarship will be awarded to Nigagra Wheatfield High School located in Sanborn, New York. Marissa Vuich, Niagara-Wheatfield High School principal, said “It is an honor for one of our alumni to make this generous scholarship opportunity available to our students and is witness to our dedicated staff and the high standards of academic excellence we strive to achieve each year”.
The Eventus Scientifica Future Scholar Award is merit-based and includes a medallion for meritorious achievement and a cash payment to the successful candidate to help defray the cost of higher education. It also provides access to Eventus Scientifica’s world-class scientific advisory board for mentorship. Applications will be accepted from January to March 2026 with award being made in the spring for the next collegiate academic year. The application process consists of a formal cover letter of introduction, a 200-word essay on their desired field of study and aspirations, review of the candidate’s academic transcript, 2 letters of recommendation from high school staff, and an interview with Eventus Scientifica.
About Eventus Scientifica LLC:
Eventus Scientifica LLC is a rapidly growing global consultancy located in Myrtle Beach South Carolina USA focused on science and advanced technologies to help companies optimize their sales and marketing, spark innovation, out-pace market growth, and beat their competition.
About the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District:
Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District is a highly rated public school district located in Sanborn, NY. It has 3,271 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. It is known as a top tiered primary school and consistently receives high marks for its academic performance, particularly in state-required tests in math and reading according to Niche.com and U.S. News & World Report.
Media Contacts:
Richard Goodheart
Eventus Scientifica LLC
Email: richard@eventusscientifica.com
Phone #: +01 610 761 8250
Website: https://eventusscientifica.com/
Jennifer Ertel
Niagara Wheatfield Central School District
Email: jertel@nwcsd.org
Phone # 716-215-3104
Website: www.nwscd.org
email us here
