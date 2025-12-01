Record Sunday crowd rocks new era bp Adelaide Grand Final

Release date: 01/12/25

A record Sunday crowd has ushered in a new era of the bp Adelaide Grand Final, enjoying a thrilling Repco Supercars Championship decider before rocking out to AC/DC.

A crowd of 102,200 witnessed Chaz Mostert seize his first Championship trophy, an attendance larger than either the AFL or NRL Grand Final.

The massive concert crowd watched in awe as AC/DC’s Angus Young led his bandmates through a blistering set, finishing with iconic anthems TNT and For Those About to Rock, before an electrifying fireworks display.

Moments before the race on Sunday, the Premier Peter Malinauskas and Supercars CEO James Warburton sealed a contract to continue the season-deciding event in Adelaide until at least 2034.

Overall event attendance for the bp Adelaide Grand Final was 285,700, significantly higher than last year’s 259,400, which helped generate a $72.6 million economic benefit to South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The new era of the bp Adelaide Grand Final was an astonishing success.

More people witnessed the finale of the Adelaide Grand Final than either the AFL or NRL Grand Final.

Between the high stakes drama on the track and the high voltage performance from AC/DC, it was truly a day to remember.

We are thrilled to have secured the bp Adelaide Grand Final for at least another 9 years.

This long term deal will deliver the security needed to continue to invest in and build this event, to continue to deliver significant economic returns.