Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers generate $6.4 million as Round 2 ballot opens

Release date: 01/12/25

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher Round 2 ballot opens today, with 30,000 vouchers on offer to use on accommodation and experiences in the State’s coastal destinations.

From 9am (ACDT) on Monday 1 December until 4pm (ACDT) on Wednesday 3 December, South Australian residents aged 18 and over can enter the ballot for a chance to win travel vouchers to the value of $100, $200, and $500.

It comes as new data from the first round of the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program shows it injected an estimated $6.4 million into the visitor economies of coastal destinations impacted by the algal bloom.

Round 2 of the program is expanded on the first, with more than 270 coastal tourism businesses registered to participate and an increase on the number of vouchers available from 20,000 in the first round to 30,000 in the second.

The second round includes a redraw on 22 January for unclaimed vouchers to be reallocated to those unsuccessful in the first draw helping drive redemption.

Further extending the benefits of the program, Round 2 will cover a longer period of travel from 5 December through to the end of the Easter school holidays and include more higher-value vouchers for accommodation.

A survey of people who redeemed a voucher in Round 1 showed the program is helping to increase awareness of coastal tourism operators, as well as injecting dollars into businesses and the broader local economy.

On average, for every $1 invested in Round 1, $4.50 was injected into the local communities.

On average, 85% of those using $100 accommodation and $200 accommodation voucher types would not have visited the coastal regions otherwise.

Half of the survey participants identified that they were not aware of the business they redeemed their voucher with before receiving their Coast is Calling Travel Voucher.

Most participants (73%) were not planning on doing the experience or staying at the accommodation unless they received the voucher, indicating the voucher was also successful in bringing in new people and expenditure into the impacted tourism destinations.

For Coast is Calling Travel Voucher Round 2 entry details and full terms and conditions, go to southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1889.

It comes as up to 60,000 Summer Plan Dining Cashbacks will be awarded today to South Australians, driving trade to coastal hospitality businesses and South Australian seafood retailers over the next month.

For Dining Cashback entry details and full terms and conditions, visit southaustralia.com/diningcashback. 50% off, up to $50 cashback offer (limitations apply). Licence Nos. T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher and Dining Cashback programs are funded as part of the State and Federal Governments’ Algal Bloom Summer Plan, aiming to boost visitation and economic activity along the State’s coast.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Once again, we have seen the real impact of our voucher programs – with more than $6.4 million already injected into local economies along our coast and into the pockets of coastal tourism businesses doing it tough.

The second round of our Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program is particularly important to not only support our tourism industry financially over the crucial summer period, but also to get people talking about how great a visit to our coast is.

Be sure to enter the ballots for your chance to score Travel Vouchers and Dining Cashback and start planning your trips to South Australia’s coast this summer.

Attributable to Matthew Hurley Second Valley Cottages and Lodge Owner

Our occupancy leading into October was bleak at best. When the vouchers started, we were 90% down on last year.

Within a week we were comfortable and within two we were almost equal. November was a similar result. We found managing our inventory on a daily basis made a huge difference.