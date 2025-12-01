RDM Media’s Rajdeep Mayer to Launch 'Good Click & Bad Click' for Safer Digital Childhoods

With online threats against children escalating worldwide, the upcoming app introduces a next-generation approach to cyber protection.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapidly growing dangers faced by children on the internet have prompted cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker Rajdeep Mayer, founder of RDM Media, to announce an upcoming mobile application designed to protect minors from online predators. The app, titled “Good Click & Bad Click,” is currently in development and is expected to introduce an advanced, intelligence-driven approach to safeguarding children in the digital age.Mayer, widely recognized as one of the finest programmers and an authority in ethical hacking, has used his deep understanding of cyber threats, predator behavior, and digital manipulation techniques to build what industry insiders say could become one of the most important safety tools for families. With more children online than ever before, he says the timing of this project is critical.Global data from 2024 paints a troubling picture. Reports of online child exploitation rose by more than 27 percent compared to the previous year, according to several international cybercrime agencies. The U.S.-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children documented over 36 million cyber tips related to suspected child sexual exploitation in 2023 and 2024 combined. Europol issued warnings that AI-generated deepfake abuse targeting minors nearly doubled last year, while UNICEF estimates that one in three children worldwide is regularly exposed to online environments with little to no protection.Mayer says these numbers reflect the urgent need for better digital awareness. “As an ethical hacker, I’ve watched how predators evolve—weapons change, tactics change, platforms change. But children remain the most vulnerable. ‘Good Click & Bad Click’ is about preparing them, not scaring them,” he explained. According to him, the app will use a combination of interactive education for kids and intelligent background monitoring for parents, giving families a balanced approach to digital safety without compromising the trust between parent and child.Real-world incidents underscore why the app’s development has already attracted attention. In a widely reported 2024 global investigation, dozens of adults were arrested after posing as teenagers on popular gaming platforms. Investigators revealed that the predators used voice-changing tools, friend requests, and in-game messaging to manipulate minors. In another case in Asia, a school-age child was targeted through fake social media profiles impersonating classmates—a technique known as digital impersonation, which law enforcement agencies say is becoming increasingly common. Across Europe, police units recorded a rise in attempts to use children’s publicly available photos to create AI deepfake images, many intended for extortion.Mayer believes that preventing such incidents begins with awareness. He emphasizes that the purpose of “Good Click & Bad Click” is not surveillance but education paired with protection. The app will help children recognize which digital interactions are safe, which ones are suspicious, and how to seek help. For parents, it aims to provide subtle, real-time alerts about potential threats without exposing children to fear or violating their online space.Although the app has not yet launched, anticipation is building. Several schools and community organizations in the UAE, India, and Canada have already expressed interest in incorporating it into their digital safety programs once released. Mayer’s team is also preparing to roll out a series of workshops and awareness campaigns focused on empowering families to navigate technology responsibly.“Kids today are growing up on the internet—it’s their playground, their classroom, their social world,” Mayer said. “If technology can create risks, then technology must also offer protection. This app is our contribution to a safer digital future.”“Good Click & Bad Click” is expected to enter its public release phase later this year, with further announcements coming from RDM Media as development progresses.

