WiseTech Global launches CargoWise Value Packs introducing substantial new product capabilities and simplified billing

The CargoWise Value Packs deliver access to many additional powerful features and functions via a single charge per transaction Zubin Appoo, CEO of WiseTech Global Richard White, WiseTech Global Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer

CargoWise Value Packs, tailored to forwarding, customs, warehousing and land transport, expand capabilities with an all-in-one transaction fee per logistics job

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

We’ve responded to customer feedback by simplifying the CargoWise billing model and delivering access to many additional powerful features and functions via a single charge per transaction.” — Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer, WiseTech Global

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain management technology, has launched its new CargoWise Value Packs to simplify billing, significantly reduce or eradicate CargoWise platform overheads for customers, and add a substantially larger set of product capabilities for the international forwarding, customs, warehousing and land transport segments.More than 95% of customers were informed about the CargoWise Value Packs on 31 October 2025, with the new model live and available for those customers from 1 December 2025.The four value packs (and their variations) are part of a new commercial model for CargoWise that replaces and enhances the seat and transaction license (STL) commercial model that has been in place since 2014. Importantly, there are no longer any CargoWise Cloud standard hosting costs or seat fees in the CargoWise Value Packs. CargoWise Value Pack charges are directly related to the transaction that the logistics provider is providing to the importer or exporter, and logistics service providers may choose to pass on the charge to their customers as a disbursement, consistent with how many industry charges are dealt with today.CargoWise Value Packs, each tailored to forwarding, customs, warehousing and land transport respectively, bring an all-in-one transaction fee per logistics job, such as a shipment, stand-alone customs declaration, land transport movement or warehouse order line. Additional functionality will be added over time as WiseTech continues to invest in automation for logistics execution and global supply chain management.The CargoWise Value Packs include, but are not limited to:• For logistics service providers: over 216 high-value modules and functions, including 198 powerful capabilities, are made available in the CargoWise Value Packs, including all the features released under the Early Access Agreement in the last year (full list available here ).• For importers, exporters and international traders who use CargoWise logistics providers: more than 116 new capabilities, including an expanded version of CargoWise Neo, all targeted at logistics customers’ needs, to help them connect to and automate their workloads into and out of CargoWise, while digitizing and enhancing planning, execution, visibility and predictability. Several Supply Chain Management tools and modules from the e2open product suite are also available to importers and exporters through the CargoWise Value Packs.• Powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation: full access to CargoWise AI features, including the AI workflow engine and AI management engine, AI Classification Assistant, ComplianceWise and the AI CargoWise Expert chatbot, which deliver substantial labor reductions and mitigate risk while increasing the productivity and value of highly trained and skilled logistics operational staff and line management.• Free training and certification: the powerful and comprehensive WiseTech Academy courseware is free* for all CargoWise Value Pack customers. The WiseTech Academy includes high quality, industry recognized online training and certification resources for CargoWise, logistics industry certification, as well as business, operational and management courseware.Richard White, WiseTech Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer said: “The CargoWise Value Packs offer our customers a major enhancement in value and capability. The AI workflow engine and AI management engine, along with many other features, are set to revolutionize international logistics and internal trade execution. The new commercial model’s high-value modules, dramatically reduced software overheads and simplified billing via a single CargoWise Value Pack, benefit our logistics customers as well as their exporters, importers and international trader customers, through automation and enhanced productivity.“To accelerate this transformation, WiseTech will provide incentives for our customers’ staff to develop their skills via the WiseTech Academy, helping them to lift their capabilities, throughput and productivity.”Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer, WiseTech Global said: “The release of our CargoWise Value Packs is indicative of the significant progress we are making in achieving our strategic objectives. We’ve responded to customer feedback by simplifying the CargoWise billing model and delivering access to many additional powerful features and functions via a single charge per transaction. This removes a critical barrier to adopting new modules and signing new customers. And more capabilities will be added over time. Ultimately, this will help drive ongoing digitalization across the industry.“The team and I remain laser focused on delivering industry innovation for our customers, including our new AI workflow offerings and Container Transport Optimization, while optimizing the vast opportunities our integration of e2open brings to our customers in both international trade and logistics and across the global and domestic supply chain.“WiseTech has always been about revolutionizing logistics and trade through innovation; that focus is embedded in our business and is our commitment to continue to create sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.”*WiseTech Academy is included free without any cost except for a small number of courses provided by third-parties for which WiseTech will not charge any additional fee or markup.

