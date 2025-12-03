Unacast Secures $28M Financing from Vector Capital to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Unacast is uniquely positioned with a strong compliance record and a reputation for clean, reliable mobility datasets as global demand for location intelligence grows.” — Nick Ghoussaini, Head of Credit at Vector Capital

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unacast, the leading provider of global location intelligence, today announced it has secured $28 million in new financing from Vector Capital Management, L.P.’s (“Vector”), direct credit strategy, Vector Velocity.

The financing follows the late-2023 merger of Unacast and Gravy Analytics, which created one of the world’s most comprehensive location intelligence platforms. Since then, Unacast has delivered strong double-digit growth, reached EBITDA-positive operations, and integrated both companies’ technologies into a single, scaled platform that public- and private-sector organizations rely on for accurate insight into population movement and community trends.

The new capital will accelerate Unacast’s product roadmap, enhance the quality and transparency of its global location intelligence solutions, and expand its go-to-market efforts. It will also support strategic M&A to strengthen the company’s technology stack, broaden its data assets, and extend its reach across key verticals.

“Vector has been an exceptional partner, supporting our vision from the outset. This investment enables us to deliver greater value to customers and continue leading the industry with the most trusted, high-quality location intelligence,” said Thomas Walle, President & Co-Founder at Unacast.

“Unacast is uniquely positioned with a strong compliance record and a reputation for clean, reliable mobility datasets as global demand for location intelligence grows,” said Nick Ghoussaini, Head of Credit at Vector Capital. “We are pleased to provide a tailored financing solution that supports the company’s continued organic and inorganic expansion.”

About Unacast

Unacast is the leading provider of global location intelligence, delivering cutting-edge analytics about human mobility in the physical world. We are a team of experts with decades of unmatched industry experience and we partner with organizations across the private and public sectors to unlock the potential of location data. Unacast drives smarter decision-making based on trustworthy, reliable, and privacy-friendly location intelligence that powers both commercial and societal benefits. Learn more at www.unacast.com.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading, San Francisco-based investment firm focused on transformational investments in middle-market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector manages over $4 billion of capital across credit and private equity strategies on behalf of a high-quality group of global limited partners. For over 29 years, Vector has combined technology investments with operational transformation to deliver breakthrough results. For more information, visit www.vectorcapital.com.



