Pitchman Pens Issues Official Statement on Brand Authenticity and Counterfeit Awareness

Pitchman Pens addresses fake storefronts and misleading forum posts, reminding customers that authentic pens come only from PitchmanPens.com.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitchman Pens, the premier limited-production American maker of handcrafted luxury rollerball and fountain pens, has issued an official statement addressing recent increases in counterfeit websites, scraped product listings, misleading online posts, and unauthorized sellers misrepresenting the brand.The company emphasized that authentic Pitchman Pens are handcrafted in small batches by the brand’s skilled artisans and are only sold directly through the official website: www.PitchmanPens.com . Pitchman Pens does not sell through Amazon, Etsy, eBay, discount marketplaces, third-party storefronts, or resellers of any kind.“As our brand continues to grow globally, we’ve seen more imitation attempts—from fake storefronts to misleading commentary on online forums,” said Founder James Lawyer. “We want customers to know exactly where to purchase a genuine Pitchman Pen and how to avoid inaccurate or deceptive information circulating online.”Pitchman Pens confirmed it is actively working to identify, report, and remove fraudulent or scraped websites that use stolen imagery, copied descriptions, or artificially low pricing to mislead potential customers. These illegitimate sites often lack proper warranties, customer service, and the craftsmanship associated with authentic Pitchman products.The company urges buyers to exercise caution when encountering unknown websites, unusually discounted prices, inconsistent packaging, or listings that do not originate from PitchmanPens.com.Every genuine Pitchman Pen includes premium gift wrapping, a three-year warranty, and complimentary lifetime cleaning service — benefits not provided by counterfeit or unauthorized sellers.For more information customers can click here or visit us at PitchmanPens.comAbout Pitchman PensPitchman Pens is a limited-production American maker of handcrafted luxury rollerball and fountain pens. Each pen is crafted in small batches by a team of skilled artisans and presented with premium gift wrapping, sealing wax, a three-year warranty, and complimentary lifetime cleaning service. Known for its craftsmanship, authenticity, and attention to detail, Pitchman Pens serves customers worldwide and continues to grow as a respected name in luxury writing instruments. Learn more at www.PitchmanPens.com Media Contact:Pitchman Penssales@pitchmanpens.com

