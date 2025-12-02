Learn to Trade Pty Appoints Veteran Financial Services Leader David Batten as CEO

Credit: David Batten

Learn to Trade Pty Ltd (LTT AUS) today announced the appointment of David Batten as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Batten brings more than 40 years of senior leadership experience across the global financial services sector to LTT AUS. During his distinguished career he has held executive and advisory positions within several regulated organisations in Australia and abroad, including leading international institutions; Goldman Sachs, Bankers Trust in Sydney and Republic Bank of New York. He is widely recognised for his deep understanding of compliance frameworks, regulatory expectations, and the importance of embedding strong governance cultures within growing firms.In addition to his financial services expertise, David has also built a respected reputation as an educator and mentor, having contributed extensively to professional development programmes and training initiatives throughout his career. His combined background in leadership, regulatory oversight, and education places him uniquely at the intersection of Learn to Trade (AUS) long-term strategic vision.“I am pleased to be joining Learn to Trade (AUS) at this pivotal moment. The organisation has strong foundations, a committed team, and a clear mission. My priority is to build upon this foundation, strengthen its governance frameworks to exceed regulatory expectations, and continue developing a culture to support Australian traders with high-quality education and tools” said David Batten.As CEO, David will oversee all aspects of Learn to Trade (AUS) operations, expansion, compliance, governance and ensuring strong alignment with the ASIC requirements for best-practice financial governance“We are entering an important new chapter for Learn to Trade in Australia. David’s experience, leadership and values align perfectly with our commitment to uphold the highest professional, operational and regulatory standards, while continuing to deliver outstanding education to our clients. His appointment reflects our determination to strengthen the foundation of our business and ensure we remain a trusted and responsible participant in the industry.” said Greg Secker , Founder and Director of Learn to Trade Pty About Learn to Trade Pty LtdLearn to Trade (AUS) provides retail traders with high-quality education, coaching, and trading strategies, supported by industry-leading tools and structured learning. The company is part of a global group operating across several jurisdictions, focused on empowering traders with the skills and confidence to navigate financial markets responsibly.For media enquiries, please contact:pa@learntotrade.co.uk

