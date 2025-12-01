Ivan Pili Announces 'TRANSITIONS': A New Series at the Edge of Hyperrealism and Abstraction

"Transitions" — A work from Ivan Pili’s new 2025 series exploring the threshold between realism and abstraction. "Capture No.7" — Ivan Pili, 2025. Hyperrealist portrait unveiling the visual foundation of his new TRANSITIONS series, where realism meets atmospheric dissolution. "Impressions No.30" — The final work of the Impressions series, opening the threshold to TRANSITIONS through a balance of realism and atmospheric gesture.

A refined dialogue between matter and form: Pili unveils his latest collection, merging classical realism with abstract atmospheric fields

ASSEMINI, SARDEGNA, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized hyperrealist painter Ivan Pili announces the debut of his new 2025 series TRANSITIONS, an immersive body of work that investigates the fragile boundary between matter and form. In this collection, figures emerge from abstraction as if driven by breath, movement or memory — suspended in that precise moment where presence and dissolution coexist.Over the years, Pili has developed a distinctive visual language that merges classical discipline with contemporary minimalism. His works balance rigorous detail with broad atmospheric fields, leaving space for silence, tension and interpretation. With TRANSITIONS, the artist takes this dialogue further: the canvas becomes a threshold, a point of passage rather than a defined place. Nothing is fixed — everything is evolving."Transition is not arrival or departure," Pili explains. "It is the fragile instant in between — where identity flickers, where form begins to appear, or begins to fade."This new body of work explores themes of change, emergence, disappearance, and renewal. Each piece reflects an unfinished moment — a gesture captured while becoming something else. Edges dissolve, bodies materialize from chromatic movement, and realism unfolds only partially, as if the painting itself is deciding what to reveal and what to keep unseen.A Continuation and a BreakKnown for his refined chiaroscuro and delicate skin tones, Pili has exhibited internationally across Europe and North America, including appearances during Art Basel Miami Week, the Venice Biennale, and major institutional shows. TRANSITIONS now marks both continuity and rupture in his practice — an evolution toward a more fluid, interpretative dimension.The series presents a hybrid visual structure: hyperrealist anatomy layered over soft abstraction, controlled light immersed in atmospheric dissolution. Paint becomes presence and disappearance at the same time. These works are not portraits — they are thresholds.A Space for the ViewerRather than offering narrative closure, Pili invites viewers into the undefined. His figures do not declare; they suggest. They meet the observer halfway, leaving the rest suspended in possibility — a space where thought, memory and imagination complete the scene."In TRANSITIONS," Pili notes, "forms are not solid — they breathe. The canvas becomes a place where the viewer participates in the making of meaning."Release, Exhibition, and AvailabilityThe TRANSITIONS collection will be presented throughout 2025 with international visibility across curated publications, online galleries and exhibition platforms. Selected works will be available through the artist's official website:Collectors, curators and press professionals may request private previews, interviews or acquisition information via:press@ivanpili.it

