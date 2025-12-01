FabFestivals Launches Spanish Version of Fast-Growing International Festival Directory

Festival crowd

FabFestivals expands globally with the launch of its full Spanish-language platform.

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FabFestivals, the fast-growing international festival directory, has launched a fully Spanish-language version of its platform, enabling festival-goers and organisers to explore and promote festivals across Spain, the UK, and worldwide.

Since its launch, FabFestivals has rapidly grown to feature hundreds of festivals from over 20 countries, becoming a go-to platform for discovering music, art, food, and cultural events.

Co-founder Juan de Dios said:

“Bringing FabFestivals to Spanish-speaking audiences is an exciting milestone. Our platform makes it simple for organisers to claim, manage, and highlight their festivals, while giving festival lovers easy access to events around the globe.”

The Spanish site offers:

• Festival Directory – Explore music, art, food, and cultural festivals worldwide.

• News & Updates – Stay informed with festival announcements, line-ups, and industry news.

• Tools for Organisers – Claim and update your festival listing with new publishing options: Basic, Advanced, and Premium, giving organisers the flexibility to choose their level of visibility.

FabFestivals continues to expand internationally, adding more festivals and enhancing tools for organisers and attendees alike.

Explore the Spanish version here: https://www.fabfestivals.com/es

More about featuring your festival: https://www.fabfestivals.com/add-listing/

About FabFestivals

FabFestivals is a fast-growing international festival directory connecting organisers and audiences worldwide. Cofounded by Juan de Dios, the platform provides easy access to festival information, promotes events, and supports the global festival community, helping organisers increase visibility and reach new audiences.

