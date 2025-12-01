ARYA Labs Creates Deterministic AI Category, Disrupting World Models Market with Dr. Seth Dobrin as CEO

ARYA Labs, PBC, the world’s first deterministic world model frontier lab, today announced its emergence from stealth and the appointment of Dr. Seth Dobrin as chief executive officer ARYA LABS World's First Deterministic World Model Frontier Lab CONSTRAINED DETERMINISTIC AI™ (CDAI)

Emerges From Stealth To Bring First Deterministic World Model That Delivers Mathematical Certainty to $100 Billion AI Market.

With advances in Constrained Deterministic AI, ARYA Labs produces not just predictions but mathematical certainty, providing the rigorous reliability demanded by industry, science and defense.” — Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO

RIDEGFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dobrin , formerly IBM’s first chief artificial intelligence officer and the first chief AI officer at a Fortune 50 company, will lead ARYA Labs as it brings Constrained Deterministic AI to market.Founded four months ago, ARYA Labs has already booked $300,000 in annual recurring revenue, built a $60 million qualified sales pipeline and engaged two of its three flagship enterprise customers. The company is currently raising $10 million.“ARYA Labs is not just building AI — it is redefining the foundation for how machines interpret, simulate and predict reality in mission-critical use cases,” Dobrin said. “With advances in Constrained Deterministic AI, ARYA Labs produces not just predictions but mathematical certainty, providing the rigorous reliability demanded by industry, science and defense.”World models, a rapidly growing category in artificial intelligence, enable systems to simulate and predict complex real-world environments with a high degree of fidelity. Industry analysts project the world modeling sector to exceed $100 billion by 2030, with more than $2 billion invested in world modeling startups in 2024 alone.ARYA Labs’ flagship 4D Reality Engine goes beyond probabilistic approaches by delivering mathematical proofs in physical simulations, addressing the trust, safety and transparency requirements of high-stakes applications.“ARYA’s core is Constrained Deterministic AI — giving AI the freedom to explore within the unbreakable guardrails of physics and mathematical proofs,” said Łukasz Chmiel, CTO and co-founder. “This approach enables the level of reliability that mission-critical sectors require but rarely see from today’s machine learning systems.”ARYA Labs operates as a public benefit corporation dedicated to advancing AI safety and societal good. Its deterministic world models are designed for use in defense, aerospace, health care, critical infrastructure, robotics, autonomous systems, scientific research, and advanced gaming and simulation — domains where outcome certainty is essential.Co-founded by Dobrin and Chmiel, ARYA Labs combines executive business and AI safety leadership with deep technical expertise spanning physics, aerospace and large-scale enterprise operations. Chmiel, a physicist with experience at CERN and the European Space Agency and a track record in gaming innovation, leads the company’s technical vision and development of its 4D Reality Engine.ARYA Labs is headquartered in New York, with operations in Poland and across the European Union.About ARYA LabsARYA Labs, PBC is the world’s first deterministic world model frontier lab, dedicated to building artificial intelligence systems that deliver mathematically certain outcomes through Constrained Deterministic AI. Founded by Dr. Seth Dobrin and Łukasz Chmiel, ARYA Labs develops physics-based simulation technologies and deterministic world models that provide mathematical proofs for their outputs, setting a new standard for AI trust, safety and accountability. As a public benefit corporation, ARYA Labs focuses on advancing global AI safety by proactively identifying, mitigating and preventing unintended and harmful outcomes of AI systems in high-impact environments.For more information, visit www. aryalabs .io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.