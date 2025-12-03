ProSat Networks Extends Professional Starlink Installation, LoRa WiFi and IT Network Support Services in New Jersey

Starlink Installation & IT Network Services in New Jersey 1-844-799-0258 Starlink Business Installation New Jersey Starlink Pooled Data Plans for Business Starlink for Business in New Jersey New Jersey Starlink Installers

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 offers Starlink installation, IT network design, installation, LoRa WiFi, onsite and remote IT managed services in New Jersey.

As we extend IT network support and professional Starlink installation services to New Jersey, we also look forward to offering Amazon LEO installation once available in 2026.” — ProSat Networks spokesperson

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258, a professional Starlink installation and IT network solutions provider, today announced service expansion throughout New Jersey. The company now offers business-class IT network design, short and long-range (LoRa) wireless networks, hardware procurement, data plans, remote and onsite IT managed support services statewide.

"As the Garden State accelerates its adoption of LEO (low-Earth-orbit) broadband technologies, ProSat Networks is positioned to design, install and maintain wired and wireless IT networks that incorporate Starlink as the primary or backup LEO satellite broadband ISP. ProSat Networks is here to assist small and mid-sized businesses, large commercial enterprises, residential homes, RVs and maritime ships with professional Starlink installation and end-to-end IT network solutions," stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

BRIDGING NEW JERSEY'S DIGITAL DIVIDE

New Jersey’s geography spans dense urban corridors, broad suburban communities, rural farmland, the Pine Barrens and an extensive coastline. These varied conditions continue to challenge traditional Fiber-optic networks and aging GEO satellite systems. The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) National Broadband Map identifies approximately 43,324 unserved and 29,212 underserved locations in New Jersey. This is a combined total of around 72,536 locations. This connectivity gap limits economic opportunities, remote work, online education and access to essential services for many New Jerseyans.

"ProSat Networks is committed to offering best-in-class professional Starlink installation and commercial-grade IT networks to NJ residents, businesses and maritime customers across urban, suburban and rural areas including the coastal waterways of New Jersey." Stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

PROSAT NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL STARLINK INSTALLATION

▪️ Site survey and feasibility assessment

▪️ Data usage analysis and network audit

▪️ Custom IT network design (wired and wireless solutions)

▪️ Advanced PtP/PtMP (point-to-point/point-to-multi-point) wireless networks for multi-building connectivity

▪️ Starlink data plan optimization

▪️ Starlink pooled data plans available (for multiple terminal/dish consolidation into one pooled data plan)

▪️ Starlink equipment model recommendations

▪️ Installation materials and parts consultation

▪️ Network hardware specifications and sourcing

▪️ Starlink & IT network hardware procurement, logistics and inventory management

▪️ Onsite professional Starlink installation services and setup

▪️ Integration with existing or new IT infrastructure

▪️ Guest Internet Systems (GIS) for monetized WiFi solutions

▪️ System testing and performance optimization

▪️ Complete post-installation documentation

▪️ Ongoing managed services with remote and on-site tech support (MSP)

▪️ 24/7/365 Live NOC support available

▪️ Starlink and network hardware procurement

ProSat Networks also offers related IT Network Support Services:

▪️ Cat5 & Cat6 low-voltage data cabling installation and testing

▪️ Fiber-optic cable installation and certification

▪️ Wired & wireless networks, LoRa (long-range) wireless network design, parts procurement, configuration, installation and support

▪️ Cellular ISP backup redundancy (regional and global coverage)

▪️ Professional security camera system installation

▪️ Mining and subterranean IT networks and safety solutions

▪️ IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) for complete tech support & network security

▪️ Starlink business installation in New Jersey and nationwide USA

CERTIFIED TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

ProSat Networks' certified IT technicians bring extensive experience in Starlink business installation and commercial IT network solutions, understanding the unique challenges of New Jersey's environment:

▪️ CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

▪️ UBWA (Ubiquiti Broadband Wireless Admin)

▪️ UBWS (Ubiquiti Broadband Wireless Specialist)

▪️ UEWA (Ubiquiti Enterprise Wireless Admin)

▪️ OSHA10 / OSHA30 / MSHA / TWIC Cards / Aerial Lift

& more!

STATEWIDE SERVICE COVERAGE - NEW JERSEY

ProSat Networks provides professional Starlink installation and IT network services across all regions of New Jersey, connecting businesses, homes, mobile units and maritime operations statewide.

▪️North Jersey & Newark Metro

Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Woodbridge, Toms River, Hamilton, Trenton, Clifton, Camden, Passaic, Union City, Bayonne, East Orange, Vineland, New Brunswick, Hoboken, West New York, Perth Amboy, and communities throughout Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Bergen, Union, Middlesex and Morris Counties.

▪️Bergen County

Hackensack, Paramus, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bergenfield, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Ridgewood, Mahwah, Ramsey, Teaneck and communities throughout Bergen County.

▪️Central Jersey

New Brunswick, Edison, Woodbridge, Perth Amboy, Old Bridge, Sayreville, East Brunswick, Piscataway, South Brunswick, Monroe, Flemington, and communities throughout Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset and Hunterdon Counties.

▪️Jersey Shore & Coastal Region

Atlantic City, Ocean City, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights, Belmar, Cape May, Wildwood, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Beach Haven, Barnegat Light, Manasquan, Lavallette, Mantoloking and coastal communities in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

▪️South Jersey

Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester, Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Hammonton, Egg Harbor, Mays Landing, Woodbury, Pennsauken and communities throughout Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem and Atlantic Counties.

▪️Northwest New Jersey

Morristown, Dover, Randolph, Newton, Sussex, Sparta, Hackettstown, Phillipsburg, Blairstown, Washington and surrounding communities in Morris, Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon Counties.

▪️Pine Barrens & Rural Areas

Chatsworth, Hammonton, Medford, Pemberton, Tabernacle, Jackson and rural, off-grid, and agricultural communities throughout Burlington, Ocean and Atlantic Counties.

▪️Delaware River Valley

Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton, Princeton, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Lambertville, Flemington and surrounding communities in Mercer, Hunterdon and Warren Counties.

ABOUT PROSAT NETWORKS

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is a premier IT network design, hardware procurement, installation, remote and onsite managed IT support services. The company specializes in professional Starlink installation and IT network solutions for small to mid-sized and large enterprise businesses, residential homes, mobile vehicles, Starlink Maritime for boats, RV parks and internet communities throughout New Jersey, the United States including PR & USVI and North America.

MORE THAN JUST STARLINK INSTALLERS

ProSat Networks is a leading Starlink business installation company staffed by seasoned IT and data communications professionals. Our team brings decades of experience in IT network design, procurement, installation and ongoing support to every service engagement. We design, install and manage hardwired and wireless IT networks. Performs site surveys and execute network upgrades.

We handle indoor and outdoor commercial-grade IT systems, including low-voltage cabling (Fiber-optic, Cat5/6/6a, coaxial) and cable testing. Our services include wireless network solutions (WLAN & LoRa wireless), WiFi heat mapping, demarc-to-MDF endpoints, PtMP/PtP wireless bridges and long-range WiFi deployments. We also install security and marine camera systems, regional and global cellular ISP backup solutions, telecommunications systems, IoT sensor networks and professional TV mounting.

MILITARY VETERANS DISCOUNT

ProSat Networks proudly honors US military active-duty personnel, veterans, and their spouses by offering a $50 discount on professional installation services throughout New Jersey.

