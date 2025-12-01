SBC – Expert Construction Services Expands into Full-Service Building Recertification

A Streamlined, End-to-End Solution for Property Owners Navigating Compliance Across South Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBC – Expert Construction Services (SBCFL.com), one of South Florida’s most trusted construction and compliance partners, is officially expanding its service offerings to include full-service Building Recertification Management.With more than two decades of experience managing commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects, SBC is now providing a simple, turnkey solution for navigating the increasingly complex world of building safety regulations and mandatory recertifications.For property owners across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties, SBC’s new service eliminates the confusion and delays often associated with the new mandated recertification of older buildings requirements. The company now provides oversight of the entire process—from initial inspections to documentation, engineering coordination, corrective work, and final approval.Why Building Recertification MattersSouth Florida’s recertification laws exist to ensure long-term structural integrity and public safety. Failing to recertify on time can lead to:• Costly code violations• Vacate or unsafe structure orders• Insurance denial or cancellation• Significantly higher repair and mitigation costs“Safety and compliance are not optional,” said Jeri Goodkin-Dausey, CEO of SBC. “We take on the heavy lifting—managing inspectors, engineers, reports, corrective work, and approvals—so owners can stay focused on running their properties. Our goal is to protect our communities while giving clients peace of mind.”A Comprehensive Partner in ComplianceSBC’s Building Recertification program includes:• Full assessment and review of property status• Coordination with licensed engineers, inspectors, and city officials• Planning and oversight of any required repairs or structural work• Full documentation and submission support to local jurisdictions• Ongoing compliance monitoring for future recertification cyclesLeveraging decades of construction expertise, SBC offers a seamless experience that reduces delays, controls costs, and keeps properties fully compliant.Learn MoreFor details about SBC’s Recertification Management Services, visit:Media Contact:Cheryl MazorEmail: Cheryl@trinitygrouppr.comCourtney GreenbergEmail: Courtney@trinitygrouppr.com

