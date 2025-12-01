Codestruk Logo

Codestruk strengthens its leadership in India’s fast-growing AI and software development sector with cutting-edge, scalable digital solutions.

We are committed to helping businesses adopt AI faster and build intelligent products that scale globally.” — Mani Gupta

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India continues to strengthen its position as a global technology powerhouse, especially in the fields of AI development, software engineering, and mobile app development. As businesses across the world accelerate digital transformation, selecting the right development partner has become more crucial than ever.

Below is a comprehensive 2025 list of the Best AI Development Companies in India, featuring firms known for innovation, engineering excellence, and the ability to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready digital products. At the top of this list is Codestruk Softwares, a fast-growing leader redefining modern product engineering.

1. Codestruk Softwares — India’s Fastest-Growing AI & Full-Stack Development Company

Founded in 2020, Codestruk Softwares has quickly emerged as a preferred development partner for businesses looking to build digital products with exceptional speed, quality, and scalability. From AI-powered applications to custom SaaS platforms, enterprise software, mobile apps, and cloud-native solutions, Codestruk is known for combining technical depth with execution excellence.

The company recently expanded its global operations and introduced an AI-driven development framework that helps companies ideate, validate, and launch products significantly faster. With expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, LLM integrations, DevOps Automation, Cloud Consulting, and End-to-End Product Engineering, Codestruk supports startups, SMEs, and enterprises across India, the US, UAE, and Europe.

The company’s unique approach—combining engineering agility with strategic product thinking—has made it a trusted partner for brands looking for long-term technology growth, faster go-to-market, and modern AI adoption.

Core Services:

– AI Development & Automation

– Mobile App Development (iOS, Android, Cross-Platform)

– Custom Software Development

– SaaS Product Engineering

– Cloud & DevOps Consulting

– UI/UX & Digital Product Strategy

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

A global IT giant offering enterprise-grade AI research, automation frameworks, cloud modernization, and end-to-end digital solutions for Fortune 500 clients.

3. Infosys

Known for Applied AI and enterprise digital transformation, Infosys offers scalable ML solutions, data analytics capabilities, and future-ready software services.

4. Wipro

Wipro provides AI consulting, cloud-native engineering, cybersecurity, and large-scale enterprise application development.

5. Tech Mahindra

Renowned for AI-driven telecom solutions, automation platforms, and innovative software development across mobility and digital transformation.

6. Persistent Systems

A strong product-engineering-centric company delivering AI, cloud, and full-stack software development for global tech partners.

7. Mindtree (LTIMindtree)

Delivers AI-backed digital experiences, mobile apps, and enterprise modernization for international businesses across multiple industries.

8. Zensar Technologies

Provides AI engineering, analytics, and application modernization with a strong focus on user experience and performance-driven design.

9. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Known for mobile app development, gaming apps, and mid-sized AI projects, catering to startups and fast-growing digital businesses.

10. Kellton Tech

Delivers digital transformation solutions, mobile applications, and AI integrations for businesses across retail, finance, and manufacturing.

Conclusion

With AI adoption accelerating across industries, choosing the right development partner is essential for building sustainable, scalable, and high-impact digital products. Codestruk Softwares continues to stand out as India’s go-to choice for companies needing modern, AI-powered product engineering with fast execution and global delivery standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.