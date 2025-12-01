Inheritable Launches to Transform Everyday Legacy Planning With a Secure, £40-a-Year Digital Platform

See how clarity, organisation, and security come together in every screen. Screens that reflect simplicity, security, and the care behind every feature.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inheritable, a new digital service for asset and estate planning, officially launches on the Apple & Google App Stores. Created for ordinary people who want to keep their affairs organised without complexity or high cost, Inheritable offers a secure, elegant solution starting at just £40 per year.Most of us have important details scattered across kitchen drawers, forgotten notebooks, email inboxes, password managers, and cloud folders. Bank accounts, insurance policies, cherished family photos, login credentials, and personal wishes often remain fragmented and hard to find, leaving loved ones to piece everything together at the most difficult time. Inheritable changes that.With a simple mobile app, users can gather everything in one protected place: documents, passwords, photographs, financial details, and even heartfelt messages, videos, or voice notes to be shared with family and friends when the moment is right. Information stays fully encrypted from the app, in transit and at rest with row-level security, and users decide exactly who sees what, and when. Spouses or partners can choose to share selected items during their lifetime, or keep everything private until needed.Inheritable removes the need for repeated solicitor visits whenever circumstances change. Instead, updates are quick, private, and effortless.“Inheritable was created because too many families face unnecessary stress trying to locate scattered papers and passwords after a loved one has gone,” said Paul Leigh, Founder of Inheritable. “We wanted to offer a calm, dignified way for everyone, not just the wealthy, to bring order to their affairs and ensure their wishes are honoured without drama or delay.”For more information or to begin organising your legacy today, visit https://inheritable.app About InheritableInheritable is a digital asset and estate planning platform that helps individuals and families gather, protect, and pass on what matters most. Built on respect, simplicity, and strong security, Inheritable makes thoughtful planning an everyday habit rather than an occasional burden.

