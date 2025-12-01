20 Year Old Purdue Student Sells Viral Gaming Startup to Global Giant, Showcasing the Rise of Gen-Z Tech Entrepreneurs

Maddox Schmidlkofer working on DuckMath in his apartment at Purdue University (November 2025)

Maddox Schmidlkofer sells his viral gaming platform DuckMath, built at just 16, to FreezeNova for $120K, reflecting Gen-Z’s push past the traditional 9-to-5.

Everyone kept telling me to focus on internships, grades, school. I focused on the one thing that made me excited to wake up. That ended up being the thing that changed my life.” — Maddox Schmidlkofer

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an announcement signaling the growing influence of young founders in the tech world, 20-year-old Purdue University computer science major Maddox Schmidlkofer has made headlines with the sale of his rapidly growing unblocked-games platform DuckMath, with a $120,000 acquisition by global gaming company FreezeNova.

Created initially when Schmidlkofer was just 16, DuckMath exploded in 2025 after a wave of viral TikTok content sent the site from 5,000 to 150,000 daily users in just two weeks. The platform now serves more than 1.5 million monthly users and has reached over 5 million students worldwide, generating $15,000–$20,000 in monthly revenue.

Schmidlkofer’s path began at 16, when he coded his own Rust recoil script just to compete in the game. That early proof that he could “build his way out of problems” pushed him toward web projects. It eventually led to the first version of DuckMath, built so he could play games in school without them getting blocked like most sites at the time.

Later as a Purdue freshman, he balanced coursework and a software internship while quietly iterating on the platform. But everything changed on December 18, 2024, when DuckMath made $240 in a single day; surpassing his eight-hour internship pay despite doing zero work on the site that day.

“That was the moment I knew I had to quit my internship, I put in my two weeks right then and there,” Schmidlkofer said. “I saw that starting a company was actually possible, and I had to go all in.”

After trying to build several other products, he eventually returned to DuckMath just three weeks before having to go back to Purdue for the fall semester. He doubled down—posting 12 short-form videos daily, analyzing what hit, and iterating constantly. The consistency paid off, and DuckMath soared from 5,000 to over 150,000 daily users in two weeks, a level of growth almost unheard of for a 20-year-old from Indiana.

“Maddox built something extraordinary,” said Cristian, CEO of FreezeNova. “His ability to reach millions of students organically and the technical ingenuity behind DuckMath demonstrates exactly how the next generation is reshaping digital entertainment.”

This acquisition marks more than a personal victory for Maddox Schmidlkofer. The DuckMath story reflects a new reality in tech: young founders are bypassing traditional career paths and using viral internet skills to build real, revenue-generating companies from their dorm rooms. Schmidlkofer’s journey shows how accessible entrepreneurship has become; proof that with consistency, creativity, and zero funding, a single student can reach millions and compete with major publishers.

As DuckMath enters its next chapter under FreezeNova, Schmidlkofer says he’s excited about whatever he builds next. He’s certain it’ll be bigger and more impactful than anything he’s built so far.

About DuckMath

DuckMath is an unblocked gaming platform, designed to remain accessible across varying school network filters and content blocks. It achieved its rapid growth through a high-volume, fast-paced TikTok marketing strategy. Founded by Maddox Schmidlkofer, it has become a well-known brand among students across schools worldwide.

About FreezeNova

FreezeNova is a global gaming company recognized for its diverse portfolio of online titles and its commitment to shaping the next wave of digital entertainment experiences.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: press@freezenova.com

