From the Garage to the iPhone: New Coloring Book Turns Apple's History into a Screen-Free Adventure for Kids

VENEZIA, VENEZIA, ITALY, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For parents who remember the satisfying click of the iPod's scroll wheel or the translucent beauty of the Bondi Blue iMac, sharing Apple's evolution with an iPad-native child isn't easy. Gabriele Gobbo , founder of Europe's longest-running Apple community, has a simple answer: put away the tablets and grab some crayons.Gobbo, who launched Italiamac in 1996 and built it into a 100,000-member movement, announces the worldwide release of " The Adventures of Cupertino : A Read & Color Tribute to Apple's Story."Already embraced by Italian families, where it became the #2 Most Gifted book in Science Biographies and climbed into the Top 20 Bestseller list in Inventions for Kids on Amazon.it, this 74-page interactive experience is far from a traditional tech book. It is a creative, tactile journey designed to reconnect "Digital Sleepwalkers" (children who passively consume screens) with the hands-on curiosity that fueled the personal computer revolution.Beyond the Hits: The Experiments Matter TooUnlike typical Apple books that end with the iPhone, "The Adventures of Cupertino" was crafted by a lifelong enthusiast for those who share that passion. Gobbo deliberately included 13 milestones, not just the victories, but the bold experiments that shaped Apple's identity."I didn't want to stick to the obvious," Gobbo explains. "Of course the iPhone is here. But real understanding comes from seeing the Pippin game console, the Newton MessagePad, and the Power Mac G4 Cube. Those products teach kids that innovation isn't always tidy. It is experimental, risky, and deeply human."Book HighlightsThe Foundation Years: From the garage-built Apple I (1976) with its wooden case to the approachable Macintosh that introduced millions to the mouse.The Cult Favorites: Rare glimpses of the Pippin console (1996), the floating G4 Cube (2000), and the Newton (1993), devices that didn't dominate the market but redefined what was possible.The Modern Revolution: The pocket-sized iPod with its iconic scroll wheel, the articulated iMac G4 "desk lamp," the touchscreen iPhone, and the category-creating iPad.Interactive Extras: Word searches, hidden word challenges, and design-your-own-device pages that keep creativity flowing after the coloring ends.A Response to "Digital Sleepwalking"The book aligns with Gobbo's work as Vice President of the Digital Security Festival (2025 GoBeyond Award recipient) and his 2023 "Golden Communicator" MCC Digital Award: teaching families to replace passive scrolling with intentional engagement."I approach this book the way I approach my university lectures," Gobbo says. "The goal isn't to entertain. It is to inspire curiosity. I want kids to see that technology has a story, that the devices they take for granted are the result of decades of creativity and failure. Understanding the machine is more valuable than just using it."Availability"The Adventures of Cupertino: A Read & Color Tribute to Apple's Story" (74 pages, 8.25 x 8.25 in, Paperback) is available now on Amazon worldwide.Direct link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G48SJHGD Learn more at: https://www.adventuresofcupertino.com Disclaimer: This is an independent and unofficial educational tribute. It is not affiliated, authorized, sponsored, or approved by Apple Inc.About ItaliamacEstablished in 1996 by Gabriele Gobbo, Italiamac became Italy's first Apple User Group officially recognized by Apple Inc. Over nearly three decades, it has grown into a 100,000-member hub for digital culture, education, and tech community building.About the AuthorGabriele Gobbo is a digital literacy educator, television host, and author based in Italy. As Vice President of the Digital Security Festival and recipient of the 2023 "Golden Communicator" MCC Digital Award, he teaches at universities and schools nationwide, advocating for screen-conscious education that prioritizes active learning over passive consumption.

