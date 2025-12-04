Choose Your Path Returns with Instagram Live Conversations and Podcast Series

“Choose Your Path — Sherontelle Dirskell’s global platform for resilience, authenticity, and legacy.” “Sherontelle Dirskell in dialogue with Grammy-nominated artist James Artissen — a Choose Your Path Live moment spotlighting resilience, authenticity, and legacy.” “Grammy-nominated artist James Artissen — from Queens to global stages, building legacy through Humble Sound Records.”

Sherontelle Dirskell returns with Choose Your Path — spotlighting James Artissen’s journey from Queens to greatness and legacy at Humble Sound Records.

Greatness isn’t about titles — it’s about impact. Every step of the journey is a chance to inspire and build legacy.” — James Artissen, Grammy-nominated Artist & Producer

CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International best-selling author, speaker, and podcast host Sherontelle Dirskell proudly announces the return of Choose Your Path Live, the Instagram conversation series that pairs with her acclaimed podcast Choose Your Path. After a successful launch, Sherontelle is back with renewed energy, cinematic storytelling, and a lineup of transformative voices.The returning episode, “ James Artissen : The Path of Musical Legacy, aired October 8th on Instagram Live and is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio.In this special edition, Sherontelle sits down with Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and audio engineer James Artissen to explore the defining moments of his musical journey. Artissen shares the powerful story of meeting Michael Jackson — a life-changing encounter that ignited his passion for music and set him on a path toward creative excellence. He also reflects on the rare achievement of releasing three music projects simultaneously, showcasing his relentless drive and artistic versatility.From his roots in Queens, New York, to collaborations with icons like Whodini and Big Gipp, Artissen opens up about his creative process, the challenges he has faced, and the legacy he is building through his label, Humble Sound Records."This return marks a new chapter for Choose Your Path," says Dirskell. "James’s story embodies resilience and authenticity — the very essence of what this platform is about."About Choose Your PathHosted by Sherontelle Dirskell, Choose Your Path is a global platform for truth-telling, resilience, and creative transformation. Through live conversations and podcast episodes, Sherontelle amplifies voices across industries, uncovering the stories that inspire us to walk boldly in authenticity and embrace our own journeys.Listen Now🎧 Choose Your Path featuring James Artissen is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio Podcasts.

